President of the KMA impeached in just 6 months, potentially opening doors to conflict resolution between medical community and government

[Anchor]

Lim Hyun-taek, the president of the Korean Medical Association, has been impeached amid a series of controversies over inappropriate remarks.

He has stepped down in disgrace just six months after taking office.

The association has immediately transitioned to a committee system.

Reporter Hong Jin-ah examines what impact this will have on the conflict between the medical community and the government.

[Report]

Lim Hyun-taek, president of the Korean Medical Association, is stepping down after just six months in office.

The impeachment decision was overwhelming, with a support rate of 75.9%.

Ahead of the vote on the motion of no confidence, he deleted the social media account that sparked the controversy of his inappropriate remarks and even issued a letter of reflection, but he could not avoid the disgrace of being the second president in the association's history to be impeached.

[LiIm Hyun-taek/Korean Medical Association President: "(How do you feel?) Just a moment. (Let's do this later. This isn't a celebration.)"]

The head representative of the residents, who had been at odds with the executive board, immediately expressed his approval.

[Park Dan/Korean Intern Resident Association Emergency Chief: "I think this is the right outcome. We will discuss how to proceed from here."]

The Korean Medical Association has quickly transitioned to a committee system.

First, they plan to elect a committee chair on November 13th and complete the by-election for a new president within a month.

At the same time, they have decided to focus on embracing the residents.

[Kim Kyo-woong/Korean Medical Association Delegate Chair: "I expect many residents to participate in this committee. Therefore, there will be an exchange of opinions, and we will decide whether to join the ruling and opposition parties' consultative body..."]

In this case, there are predictions that it could create a breakthrough to resolve the conflict between the medical community and the government, including the possibility of joint participation by residents and the Korean Medical Association in the consultative body.

This is Hong Jin-ah from KBS News.

