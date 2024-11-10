One missing body of sunken Geumsengho recovered, crew member in his 60s

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Among the 12 missing persons from the sinking of the Geumseongho off the coast of Jeju two days ago, the body of a 60-year-old Korean man was discovered last night.



There are still 11 more people to be found, but underwater searches are facing difficulties due to worsening weather conditions.



Reporter Lim Yeon-hee has the details.



[Report]



In the pitch-black dawn, a 500-ton Coast Guard vessel arrives at Jeju Port.



The body of one missing person from the Geumseongho has been recovered and brought ashore.



It has been over 40 hours since the accident, and the recovered body has been confirmed to be that of a 60-year-old Korean crew member who was on deck.



Last night (Nov. 9), the Navy's Gwangyang ship recovered the body, still in his waterproof work clothes, using an underwater unmanned exploration vehicle.



The location of the discovery was the seabed around the sunken vessel, at a depth of 92 meters.



The number of crew members who have died due to the Geumseongho sinking accident has risen to three.



Eleven crew members are still missing.



[Family of missing crew member: "We still had a glimmer of hope. Surely they can't be dead. They must be alive. (Otherwise) how can I live alone without my family?"]



A crane barge from a private relief company and deep-sea divers have arrived at the accident site.



Previously, surviving crew members stated that a fishing master and two cooks, were on board at the time of the accident, and since the body of a missing person was found around the vessel, the timing for deploying deep-sea divers for hull entry searches has become crucial.



[Go Myung-cheol/Chief of the Coast Guard's Jeju Regional Office: "We will expand the search area to 51 km by 19 km and do our utmost until the last missing person is found."]



The variable is the weather.



The Coast Guard reported that due to poor sea conditions, diving personnel faced difficulties in their search today (Nov. 10).



Time is passing cruelly as the weather does not cooperate.



This is KBS News, Lim Yeon-hee.



