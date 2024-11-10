News 9

Caution against deer: more aggressive in winter mating season, another deer appearance in Uiwang

입력 2024.11.10 (23:30)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

We reported yesterday (Nov. 9th) that a deer that attacked two citizens in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, had been captured.

This morning (Nov. 10), another deer was captured in Uiwang, Gyeonggi Province.

Fortunately, no one was injured, but experts say that deer tend to become more aggressive in winter, so caution is needed.

For more news on incidents and accidents, we turn to Lee Do-yoon.

[Report]

In the dark of night, a stag stands beyond a fence.

Around midnight last night, a report was received of a deer wandering on a local road in Uiwang City, Gyeonggi Province.

After about an hour of pursuit, the fire department captured the deer with a tranquilizer gun.

The deer's appearance has not caused any injuries.

[Uiwang City Hall Official/Voice Altered: "One deer escaped from a farm, and the owner only found out in the morning. After confirming everything, it was returned..."]

Earlier, yesterday, a deer that attacked two citizens in Suwon was also captured.

[Han Sang-hoon/Director of the Korea Wildlife Research Institute: "It is currently winter. This is the mating season for deer. They tend to be quite aggressive towards approaching animals or objects. If you encounter one, either hide or detour..."]

On the left is a severely damaged van.

The rear is dented, and the tires flat.

Firefighters are transferring the injured onto stretchers.

Around 6:10 AM today, a Starex van crashed into a guardrail on the Sangju-Yeongdeok Expressway in Uiseong County, Gyeongbuk Province.

In this accident, two people, including a driver in their 60s, were seriously injured, and ten others sustained minor injuries.

They were on their way to harvest apples at an orchard in Cheongsong, Gyeongbuk Province.

[Police Official/Voice Altered: "It was a van carrying workers going to pick apples. There were quite a few women on board."]

The police believe the accident occurred due to a tire blowout and are investigating the circumstances.

Red flames are bursting from a building window.

Around 7:40 AM today, a fire broke out on the third floor of a one-room building in Jeonju, Jeollabuk-do, and was extinguished within 30 minutes.

Six residents were taken to the hospital for treatment due to smoke inhalation from the fire.

This is KBS News, Lee Do-yoon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Caution against deer: more aggressive in winter mating season, another deer appearance in Uiwang
    • 입력 2024-11-10 23:30:02
    News 9
[Anchor]

We reported yesterday (Nov. 9th) that a deer that attacked two citizens in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, had been captured.

This morning (Nov. 10), another deer was captured in Uiwang, Gyeonggi Province.

Fortunately, no one was injured, but experts say that deer tend to become more aggressive in winter, so caution is needed.

For more news on incidents and accidents, we turn to Lee Do-yoon.

[Report]

In the dark of night, a stag stands beyond a fence.

Around midnight last night, a report was received of a deer wandering on a local road in Uiwang City, Gyeonggi Province.

After about an hour of pursuit, the fire department captured the deer with a tranquilizer gun.

The deer's appearance has not caused any injuries.

[Uiwang City Hall Official/Voice Altered: "One deer escaped from a farm, and the owner only found out in the morning. After confirming everything, it was returned..."]

Earlier, yesterday, a deer that attacked two citizens in Suwon was also captured.

[Han Sang-hoon/Director of the Korea Wildlife Research Institute: "It is currently winter. This is the mating season for deer. They tend to be quite aggressive towards approaching animals or objects. If you encounter one, either hide or detour..."]

On the left is a severely damaged van.

The rear is dented, and the tires flat.

Firefighters are transferring the injured onto stretchers.

Around 6:10 AM today, a Starex van crashed into a guardrail on the Sangju-Yeongdeok Expressway in Uiseong County, Gyeongbuk Province.

In this accident, two people, including a driver in their 60s, were seriously injured, and ten others sustained minor injuries.

They were on their way to harvest apples at an orchard in Cheongsong, Gyeongbuk Province.

[Police Official/Voice Altered: "It was a van carrying workers going to pick apples. There were quite a few women on board."]

The police believe the accident occurred due to a tire blowout and are investigating the circumstances.

Red flames are bursting from a building window.

Around 7:40 AM today, a fire broke out on the third floor of a one-room building in Jeonju, Jeollabuk-do, and was extinguished within 30 minutes.

Six residents were taken to the hospital for treatment due to smoke inhalation from the fire.

This is KBS News, Lee Do-yoon.
이도윤
이도윤 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령 오늘 임기반환점…“트럼프 정부 치밀하게 준비”

윤 대통령 오늘 임기반환점…“트럼프 정부 치밀하게 준비”
“4+1 개혁 더욱 집중”…<br>‘개혁 동력 확보’가 관건

“4+1 개혁 더욱 집중”…‘개혁 동력 확보’가 관건
여, ‘협의체’ 참여 촉구…<br>야 “통미봉남 현실화 가능성”

여, ‘협의체’ 참여 촉구…야 “통미봉남 현실화 가능성”
의협회장 6개월 만에 ‘탄핵’ …‘의정 갈등’ 물꼬 트나?

의협회장 6개월 만에 ‘탄핵’ …‘의정 갈등’ 물꼬 트나?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.