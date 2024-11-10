Caution against deer: more aggressive in winter mating season, another deer appearance in Uiwang

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



We reported yesterday (Nov. 9th) that a deer that attacked two citizens in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, had been captured.



This morning (Nov. 10), another deer was captured in Uiwang, Gyeonggi Province.



Fortunately, no one was injured, but experts say that deer tend to become more aggressive in winter, so caution is needed.



For more news on incidents and accidents, we turn to Lee Do-yoon.



[Report]



In the dark of night, a stag stands beyond a fence.



Around midnight last night, a report was received of a deer wandering on a local road in Uiwang City, Gyeonggi Province.



After about an hour of pursuit, the fire department captured the deer with a tranquilizer gun.



The deer's appearance has not caused any injuries.



[Uiwang City Hall Official/Voice Altered: "One deer escaped from a farm, and the owner only found out in the morning. After confirming everything, it was returned..."]



Earlier, yesterday, a deer that attacked two citizens in Suwon was also captured.



[Han Sang-hoon/Director of the Korea Wildlife Research Institute: "It is currently winter. This is the mating season for deer. They tend to be quite aggressive towards approaching animals or objects. If you encounter one, either hide or detour..."]



On the left is a severely damaged van.



The rear is dented, and the tires flat.



Firefighters are transferring the injured onto stretchers.



Around 6:10 AM today, a Starex van crashed into a guardrail on the Sangju-Yeongdeok Expressway in Uiseong County, Gyeongbuk Province.



In this accident, two people, including a driver in their 60s, were seriously injured, and ten others sustained minor injuries.



They were on their way to harvest apples at an orchard in Cheongsong, Gyeongbuk Province.



[Police Official/Voice Altered: "It was a van carrying workers going to pick apples. There were quite a few women on board."]



The police believe the accident occurred due to a tire blowout and are investigating the circumstances.



Red flames are bursting from a building window.



Around 7:40 AM today, a fire broke out on the third floor of a one-room building in Jeonju, Jeollabuk-do, and was extinguished within 30 minutes.



Six residents were taken to the hospital for treatment due to smoke inhalation from the fire.



This is KBS News, Lee Do-yoon.



