News 9

Fire erupts at POSCO Pohang Steelworks with loud earthquake-like bang, extinguished after 5 hours, no casualties

입력 2024.11.10 (23:30)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A large fire broke out at the POSCO Pohang Steelworks early this morning (Nov. 10).

One worker at the scene suffered burns. A massive pillar of fire and explosion sounds like a war zone shook several buildings, leaving residents in fear.

Kim Ji-hoon reports.

[Report]

The bright red flames seem to engulf the building.

Black smoke rises endlessly into the sky.

["Wow... (the smoke) is aggressively rising."]

The fire broke out around 4:20 AM at the 3rd Finex plant of POSCO in Pohang, Gyeongbuk.

Residents trembled in fear until dawn.

[Lee In-tae/Pohang, Gyeongbuk: "There was a bang sound for about 5 minutes, and then on the third bang, it went boom... it was a huge bang, like lightning."]

The fire department issued a Level 1 response, mobilizing all personnel from the local fire station just 30 minutes after receiving the report.

A total of 44 fire trucks and 121 personnel were deployed, and the fire was completely extinguished after 5 hours.

Seven workers who were working on site at the time of the fire were evacuated, and one person suffered burns to the face and arms and is receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

The loud noise from the time of the fire outbreak could be heard several kilometers away.

[Kim Yong-deuk/Pohang, Gyeongbuk: "The house shook, and it felt like an earthquake. I was really scared."]

The 3rd Finex plant where the fire occurred is 50 meters high and is a facility that produces molten iron by inputting iron ore and bituminous coal.

The fire department and POSCO suspect one of the reasons for the fire to be an abnormality in the cooling water system that caused the cables to catch fire.

The police plan to investigate the possibility of equipment malfunction and worker negligence through a joint examination with the National Forensic Service.

This is KBS News Kim Ji-hoon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Fire erupts at POSCO Pohang Steelworks with loud earthquake-like bang, extinguished after 5 hours, no casualties
    • 입력 2024-11-10 23:30:02
    News 9
[Anchor]

A large fire broke out at the POSCO Pohang Steelworks early this morning (Nov. 10).

One worker at the scene suffered burns. A massive pillar of fire and explosion sounds like a war zone shook several buildings, leaving residents in fear.

Kim Ji-hoon reports.

[Report]

The bright red flames seem to engulf the building.

Black smoke rises endlessly into the sky.

["Wow... (the smoke) is aggressively rising."]

The fire broke out around 4:20 AM at the 3rd Finex plant of POSCO in Pohang, Gyeongbuk.

Residents trembled in fear until dawn.

[Lee In-tae/Pohang, Gyeongbuk: "There was a bang sound for about 5 minutes, and then on the third bang, it went boom... it was a huge bang, like lightning."]

The fire department issued a Level 1 response, mobilizing all personnel from the local fire station just 30 minutes after receiving the report.

A total of 44 fire trucks and 121 personnel were deployed, and the fire was completely extinguished after 5 hours.

Seven workers who were working on site at the time of the fire were evacuated, and one person suffered burns to the face and arms and is receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

The loud noise from the time of the fire outbreak could be heard several kilometers away.

[Kim Yong-deuk/Pohang, Gyeongbuk: "The house shook, and it felt like an earthquake. I was really scared."]

The 3rd Finex plant where the fire occurred is 50 meters high and is a facility that produces molten iron by inputting iron ore and bituminous coal.

The fire department and POSCO suspect one of the reasons for the fire to be an abnormality in the cooling water system that caused the cables to catch fire.

The police plan to investigate the possibility of equipment malfunction and worker negligence through a joint examination with the National Forensic Service.

This is KBS News Kim Ji-hoon.
김지훈
김지훈

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령 오늘 임기반환점…“트럼프 정부 치밀하게 준비”

윤 대통령 오늘 임기반환점…“트럼프 정부 치밀하게 준비”
“4+1 개혁 더욱 집중”…<br>‘개혁 동력 확보’가 관건

“4+1 개혁 더욱 집중”…‘개혁 동력 확보’가 관건
여, ‘협의체’ 참여 촉구…<br>야 “통미봉남 현실화 가능성”

여, ‘협의체’ 참여 촉구…야 “통미봉남 현실화 가능성”
의협회장 6개월 만에 ‘탄핵’ …‘의정 갈등’ 물꼬 트나?

의협회장 6개월 만에 ‘탄핵’ …‘의정 갈등’ 물꼬 트나?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.