POSCO claims no disruptions to operations despite frequent fire outbreaks

2024.11.10

[Anchor]

This is not the first time a fire has occurred at the Pohang Steelworks.

In the past year alone, there have been several fires, both large and small.

Concerns have been raised regarding POSCO's safety management.

Shin Ji-soo reports.

[Report]

Thick black smoke is rising above the steelworks, and flames can be seen between the buildings.

A fire at POSCO's Pohang Steelworks last December led to the suspension of some production facilities.

[Kim Man-young/Pohang, Gyeongbuk/(Dec. 2023): "From the living room, I could see the smoke rising. Flames were shooting up next to it. If the rising flames can be seen from here... it's quite a distance to the steelworks."]

Since then, there have been several more fires, and now, less than a year later, another major fire has occurred today.

POSCO maintains its stance that there is no disruption to overall operations.

This is because the demand for steel is not excessive, and supply can be managed through the other three furnaces.

[Kim Sung-woo/Head of POSCO Public Relations: "We expect that the supply of our steel products will not be affected through the flexible operation of the three furnaces in Pohang. After identifying the cause, we will prepare preventive and other such measures."]

However, if recovery takes longer than expected, there is a possibility it could affect supply.

There are also concerns that POSCO's management of its industrial facilities may be inadequate.

If accidents continue to occur, it could ultimately have a negative impact on the steel industry.

[Lee Jae-yoon/Director of Material Industry Environment at the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics and Trade: "From the perspective of the steel industry, which is striving to improve profitability, I believe there will be negative impacts in terms of management performance."]

The need to overhaul comprehensive safety measures has been raised.

This is KBS News, Shin Ji-soo.

