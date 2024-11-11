Two-day prosecution investigation against Mr. Myung Tae-kyun concluded, allegations denied and possibility of cross-examination investigation raised

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The two-day investigation by the prosecution into Mr. Myung Tae-kyun, a key figure in the allegations of First Lady Kim Keon-hee's involvement in candidate nominations, has concluded.



Mr. Myung mostly denied the allegations, and the possibility of a cross-examination investigation or a warrant request has also been raised.



Reporter Park Ki-won has the story.





[Report]



Mr. Myung Tae-kyun has completed a two-day investigation by the prosecution.



He repeatedly denied the various allegations against him.



First, there is the suspicion that the 90 million won he received from former lawmaker Kim Young-sun was a reward for intervening in candidate nominations due to his connections with the presidential couple.



Mr. Myung claims that this money was a loan and responded that the allegations of candidate nomination intervention were merely a recommendation for personnel.



[Myung Tae-kyun/(Nov. 9): "Isn't it normal for anyone to make a recommendation? It's just that ordinary citizens have difficulty getting in contact with the president and the first lady."]



Another allegation is that the Korea Institute for the Future conducted illegal opinion polls for candidate Yoon Suk Yeol during the last presidential election without charging any fees.



Mr. Myung stated that he is unrelated to the institute and submitted relevant evidence to the prosecution.



He also claims to be unaware of the three preliminary candidates that actually paid the polling costs for local elections being booked.



Regarding the allegation that he received confidential documents from Changwon City and intervened in the selection of the second national industrial complex, he responded that he only made a suggestion.



[Myung Tae-kyun/Yesterday: "I made a suggestion. To whom? I suggested it to Changwon City. But did the national industrial complex happen as I suggested?"]



As the statements between Mr. Myung and the key parties involved diverge on the various allegations, there are observations that a cross-examination investigation is inevitable.



The prosecution is reportedly reviewing the request for an arrest warrant for Mr. Myung and other key suspects, while Mr. Myung's lawyer informed KBS reporters that in preparation for a pre-arrest suspect interrogation, they are preparing defense to counter concerns over evidence destruction.



This is KBS News, Park Ki-won.



Camera reporter: Ji Seung-hwan



