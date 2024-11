‘TV Wiki’ operator arrested for illegal online video sharing, website shut down

동영상 고정 취소

The Copyright Crime Forensic Investigation Unit of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced yesterday that they have arrested Mr. A, the operator of TV Wiki, who has been illegally sharing paid content from various online video services, and have shut down the site.



Mr. A is also suspected of operating illegal sharing sites such as 'NunuTV' and 'OK Toon' in addition to 'TV Wiki'.



The site had been evading government crackdowns by changing its domain address in real-time.



The government is conducting further investigations into Mr. A.



