Government considers pet ownership tax as number of abandoned animals increase amid population of pet owners reaching 15 million
The domestic pet population has exceeded 15 million.
However, there is a dark side to this.
Many animals are also being abandoned, incurring significant costs.
Now, there are opinions suggesting the imposition of a pet ownership tax.
This is Jo Jeong-in reporting.
[Report]
This is a dog kindergarten in Seoul.
The homeroom teacher teaches walking manners and more.
[Jeong In-ho/Dog Kindergarten Education Team Leader: "We also do socializing training, and since they will live with their owners their entire life, we focus on the human aspect...."]
What dogs eat and wear has become more similar to those of humans.
[Song Jong-hwa/Pet Shop Employee: "In the past, we used meats that people couldn't eat to make dog food or treats, but now it's all 'human-grade' that people can eat...."]
The population of pet owners in the country is 15 million.
It was only at about 17% in 2010, but now it has reached 30%.
As the number of pets increases, the social costs associated with their management are also rising.
[Song Seok-yoon/Yongin City Animal Protection Team Leader: "(Stray dogs) keep coming in at a rate of 2 to 3 a day. We need to send out 2 to 3 a day to maintain that...."]
The cost spent on rescuing and managing stray animals reached 37.4 billion won last year.
For this reason, there are calls to consider introducing a pet ownership tax.
[Jo Chan-hyung/Lawyer: "The issue of rescuing abandoned animals ultimately stems from the problems caused by pet owners."]
There is also a significant cost issue regarding the need to accommodate 450,000 dogs raised for consumption before the grace period of the 'Dog Meat Consumption Prohibition Act' ends this year.
[Yoo Je-bum/Legislative Researcher at the National Assembly: "I think it is very difficult to secure financial resources for protecting animals."]
However, there are concerns that if a pet ownership tax is introduced, the burden of taxes may lead to an increase in abandoned animals.
[Lee Gi-jae/President of the Korea Pet Industry Association: "Most elderly people living in rural areas are from vulnerable groups. If we ask them to pay taxes, they might abandon their animals in large numbers...."]
The government has stated that while it is considering the pet ownership tax, further discussions are needed regarding which animals it would apply to.
This is Jo Jeong-in from KBS News.
입력 2024-11-11 00:09:44
