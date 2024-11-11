News 9

AEBS performance in vehicles to prevent pedestrian accidents varies by vehicle, calls for government support towards installation costs

입력 2024.11.11 (00:09)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

To prevent pedestrian accidents, the installation of emergency automatic control devices has been mandatory for all new cars since last year.

However, the performance of these devices varies by vehicle type, and 7 out of 10 passenger cars still do not have them installed, highlighting the need for standards and support measures.

Reporter Kim Hye-joo has the story.

[Report]

A person suddenly jumps out, and the vehicle cannot avoid hitting them.

A vehicle making a left turn hits a pedestrian.

To prevent such accidents, the Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS), which automatically stops the vehicle when it detects pedestrians on the road, has been mandatory since last year.

Vehicles equipped with this device have been analyzed to have over a 30% lower occurrence of fatal accidents compared to those without it.

However, it has been found that the effectiveness of preventing pedestrian accidents varies depending on the performance of the device.

In fact, 36 out of 45 vehicle types equipped with devices that can detect pedestrians not only in the front and rear but also during left and right turns were able to avoid collisions.

In contrast, only 23 vehicle types with only the front and rear pedestrian detection capabilities avoided collisions.

As the performance of AEBS improves, it can avoid a wider variety of accidents, but the capabilities differ from vehicle to vehicle.

[Kim Kwan-hee/Head of Testing Research Team, Korea Insurance Development Institute: "There are actually no standards for under what conditions and to what extent pedestrians should be detected and accidents prevented."]

Due to cost issues, the proportion of passenger cars without AEBS remains at 74%.

[Lee Ho-geun/Professor, Department of Future Automotive Engineering, Daedeok University: "If the government can reduce social indirect costs and burdens, a system to support part of the installation costs is necessary...."]

However, experts emphasize that AEBS is an auxiliary device for accident prevention, and defensive driving, such as maintaining a safe distance, should take priority.

This is KBS News, Kim Hye-joo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • AEBS performance in vehicles to prevent pedestrian accidents varies by vehicle, calls for government support towards installation costs
    • 입력 2024-11-11 00:09:44
    News 9
[Anchor]

To prevent pedestrian accidents, the installation of emergency automatic control devices has been mandatory for all new cars since last year.

However, the performance of these devices varies by vehicle type, and 7 out of 10 passenger cars still do not have them installed, highlighting the need for standards and support measures.

Reporter Kim Hye-joo has the story.

[Report]

A person suddenly jumps out, and the vehicle cannot avoid hitting them.

A vehicle making a left turn hits a pedestrian.

To prevent such accidents, the Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS), which automatically stops the vehicle when it detects pedestrians on the road, has been mandatory since last year.

Vehicles equipped with this device have been analyzed to have over a 30% lower occurrence of fatal accidents compared to those without it.

However, it has been found that the effectiveness of preventing pedestrian accidents varies depending on the performance of the device.

In fact, 36 out of 45 vehicle types equipped with devices that can detect pedestrians not only in the front and rear but also during left and right turns were able to avoid collisions.

In contrast, only 23 vehicle types with only the front and rear pedestrian detection capabilities avoided collisions.

As the performance of AEBS improves, it can avoid a wider variety of accidents, but the capabilities differ from vehicle to vehicle.

[Kim Kwan-hee/Head of Testing Research Team, Korea Insurance Development Institute: "There are actually no standards for under what conditions and to what extent pedestrians should be detected and accidents prevented."]

Due to cost issues, the proportion of passenger cars without AEBS remains at 74%.

[Lee Ho-geun/Professor, Department of Future Automotive Engineering, Daedeok University: "If the government can reduce social indirect costs and burdens, a system to support part of the installation costs is necessary...."]

However, experts emphasize that AEBS is an auxiliary device for accident prevention, and defensive driving, such as maintaining a safe distance, should take priority.

This is KBS News, Kim Hye-joo.
김혜주
김혜주 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

반환점 돈 윤 대통령…“트럼프 정부 치밀하게 준비”

반환점 돈 윤 대통령…“트럼프 정부 치밀하게 준비”
“4+1 개혁 더욱 집중”…<br>‘개혁 동력 확보’가 관건

“4+1 개혁 더욱 집중”…‘개혁 동력 확보’가 관건
여, ‘협의체’ 참여 촉구…<br>야 “통미봉남 현실화 가능성”

여, ‘협의체’ 참여 촉구…야 “통미봉남 현실화 가능성”
의협회장 6개월 만에 ‘탄핵’ …‘의정 갈등’ 물꼬 트나?

의협회장 6개월 만에 ‘탄핵’ …‘의정 갈등’ 물꼬 트나?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.