Honorable retirement of legendary women's volleyball Jung Dae-young alongside her promising future volleyball player daughter
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
The retirement ceremony was more special as she was joined by her daughter, a promising volleyball player Kim Bo-min.
The legendary women's volleyball player Jung Dae-young, who has been a top player for an impressive 25 years in both the corporate and professional leagues, has left the court she cherished.
It was even more special as she stood with her daughter, Kim Bo-min, who is a promising volleyball player in the second year of middle school.
Jung Dae-young recorded 5,653 points over 19 seasons in the V-League and won four championships.
She won twice each with GS Caltex and Korea Expressway Corporation.
Today, her retirement ceremony was held coincidentally with a match between the two teams.
Korea Expressway Corporation defeated GS Caltex 3 to 1, achieving their first win of the season.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Honorable retirement of legendary women's volleyball Jung Dae-young alongside her promising future volleyball player daughter
-
- 입력 2024-11-11 01:04:42
The retirement ceremony was more special as she was joined by her daughter, a promising volleyball player Kim Bo-min.
The legendary women's volleyball player Jung Dae-young, who has been a top player for an impressive 25 years in both the corporate and professional leagues, has left the court she cherished.
It was even more special as she stood with her daughter, Kim Bo-min, who is a promising volleyball player in the second year of middle school.
Jung Dae-young recorded 5,653 points over 19 seasons in the V-League and won four championships.
She won twice each with GS Caltex and Korea Expressway Corporation.
Today, her retirement ceremony was held coincidentally with a match between the two teams.
Korea Expressway Corporation defeated GS Caltex 3 to 1, achieving their first win of the season.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.