Honorable retirement of legendary women's volleyball Jung Dae-young alongside her promising future volleyball player daughter

On the volleyball court, 43-year-old Jung Dae-young held her retirement ceremony and said goodbye to the court.



The retirement ceremony was more special as she was joined by her daughter, a promising volleyball player Kim Bo-min.



The legendary women's volleyball player Jung Dae-young, who has been a top player for an impressive 25 years in both the corporate and professional leagues, has left the court she cherished.



It was even more special as she stood with her daughter, Kim Bo-min, who is a promising volleyball player in the second year of middle school.



Jung Dae-young recorded 5,653 points over 19 seasons in the V-League and won four championships.



She won twice each with GS Caltex and Korea Expressway Corporation.



Today, her retirement ceremony was held coincidentally with a match between the two teams.



Korea Expressway Corporation defeated GS Caltex 3 to 1, achieving their first win of the season.



