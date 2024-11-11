Park Chan-hee's tearful retirement ceremony breaks DB's 7-game losing streak

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Park Chan-hee, a guard from DB, held a tearful retirement ceremony after finishing 14 years of professional play.



Under the leadership of coach Kim Joo-sung, DB overcame LG and finally escaped the depths of a 7-game losing streak.



This is a report by Kim Do-hwan.



[Report]



Tears filled the eyes of Park Chan-hee, who recorded a total of 2,220 assists.



Although the DB team was in a slump due to their 7-game losing streak, they held the promised retirement ceremony, which gave strength to the younger players.



In the first quarter, Park In-woong, who came in for Lee Kwan-hee, hit a three-pointer.



Alvano's hustle play led to a deep pass, resulting in another three-pointer that helped them take control of the game.



When Onuaka contributed 6 assists and scored 29 points, the team's pillar, Kang Sang-jae, emerged as the problem solver.



In the crucial fourth quarter, he scored 9 points, finishing with 15 points and 16 rebounds, becoming a key player in breaking the 7-game losing streak.



Once, twice, and three times... SK's starters relentlessly took advantage of Sono's open spaces.



With Oh Se-keun also coming alive, the lead grew to over twenty points at one point, prompting coach Kim Seung-ki of Sono to throw in the towel.



["Practice shooting, practice."]



In Daegu, a spectacular alley-oop dunk battle unfolded between Mobis' Ham Ji-hoon and Sean Long, and Gas Corporation's Jeong Seong-woo and Ndoye. Just before the end, Lee Woo-seok's decisive three-pointer helped Hyundai Mobis stop Gas Corporation's 8-game winning streak.



This is KBS News, Kim Do-hwan.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!