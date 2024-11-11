News 9

Park Chan-hee's tearful retirement ceremony breaks DB's 7-game losing streak

입력 2024.11.11 (01:04)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Park Chan-hee, a guard from DB, held a tearful retirement ceremony after finishing 14 years of professional play.

Under the leadership of coach Kim Joo-sung, DB overcame LG and finally escaped the depths of a 7-game losing streak.

This is a report by Kim Do-hwan.

[Report]

Tears filled the eyes of Park Chan-hee, who recorded a total of 2,220 assists.

Although the DB team was in a slump due to their 7-game losing streak, they held the promised retirement ceremony, which gave strength to the younger players.

In the first quarter, Park In-woong, who came in for Lee Kwan-hee, hit a three-pointer.

Alvano's hustle play led to a deep pass, resulting in another three-pointer that helped them take control of the game.

When Onuaka contributed 6 assists and scored 29 points, the team's pillar, Kang Sang-jae, emerged as the problem solver.

In the crucial fourth quarter, he scored 9 points, finishing with 15 points and 16 rebounds, becoming a key player in breaking the 7-game losing streak.

Once, twice, and three times... SK's starters relentlessly took advantage of Sono's open spaces.

With Oh Se-keun also coming alive, the lead grew to over twenty points at one point, prompting coach Kim Seung-ki of Sono to throw in the towel.

["Practice shooting, practice."]

In Daegu, a spectacular alley-oop dunk battle unfolded between Mobis' Ham Ji-hoon and Sean Long, and Gas Corporation's Jeong Seong-woo and Ndoye. Just before the end, Lee Woo-seok's decisive three-pointer helped Hyundai Mobis stop Gas Corporation's 8-game winning streak.

This is KBS News, Kim Do-hwan.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Park Chan-hee's tearful retirement ceremony breaks DB's 7-game losing streak
    • 입력 2024-11-11 01:04:43
    News 9
[Anchor]

Park Chan-hee, a guard from DB, held a tearful retirement ceremony after finishing 14 years of professional play.

Under the leadership of coach Kim Joo-sung, DB overcame LG and finally escaped the depths of a 7-game losing streak.

This is a report by Kim Do-hwan.

[Report]

Tears filled the eyes of Park Chan-hee, who recorded a total of 2,220 assists.

Although the DB team was in a slump due to their 7-game losing streak, they held the promised retirement ceremony, which gave strength to the younger players.

In the first quarter, Park In-woong, who came in for Lee Kwan-hee, hit a three-pointer.

Alvano's hustle play led to a deep pass, resulting in another three-pointer that helped them take control of the game.

When Onuaka contributed 6 assists and scored 29 points, the team's pillar, Kang Sang-jae, emerged as the problem solver.

In the crucial fourth quarter, he scored 9 points, finishing with 15 points and 16 rebounds, becoming a key player in breaking the 7-game losing streak.

Once, twice, and three times... SK's starters relentlessly took advantage of Sono's open spaces.

With Oh Se-keun also coming alive, the lead grew to over twenty points at one point, prompting coach Kim Seung-ki of Sono to throw in the towel.

["Practice shooting, practice."]

In Daegu, a spectacular alley-oop dunk battle unfolded between Mobis' Ham Ji-hoon and Sean Long, and Gas Corporation's Jeong Seong-woo and Ndoye. Just before the end, Lee Woo-seok's decisive three-pointer helped Hyundai Mobis stop Gas Corporation's 8-game winning streak.

This is KBS News, Kim Do-hwan.
김도환
김도환 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

반환점 돈 윤 대통령…“트럼프 정부 치밀하게 준비”

반환점 돈 윤 대통령…“트럼프 정부 치밀하게 준비”
“4+1 개혁 더욱 집중”…<br>‘개혁 동력 확보’가 관건

“4+1 개혁 더욱 집중”…‘개혁 동력 확보’가 관건
여, ‘협의체’ 참여 촉구…<br>야 “통미봉남 현실화 가능성”

여, ‘협의체’ 참여 촉구…야 “통미봉남 현실화 가능성”
의협회장 6개월 만에 ‘탄핵’ …‘의정 갈등’ 물꼬 트나?

의협회장 6개월 만에 ‘탄핵’ …‘의정 갈등’ 물꼬 트나?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.