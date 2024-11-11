Park Chan-hee's tearful retirement ceremony breaks DB's 7-game losing streak
Park Chan-hee, a guard from DB, held a tearful retirement ceremony after finishing 14 years of professional play.
Under the leadership of coach Kim Joo-sung, DB overcame LG and finally escaped the depths of a 7-game losing streak.
This is a report by Kim Do-hwan.
[Report]
Tears filled the eyes of Park Chan-hee, who recorded a total of 2,220 assists.
Although the DB team was in a slump due to their 7-game losing streak, they held the promised retirement ceremony, which gave strength to the younger players.
In the first quarter, Park In-woong, who came in for Lee Kwan-hee, hit a three-pointer.
Alvano's hustle play led to a deep pass, resulting in another three-pointer that helped them take control of the game.
When Onuaka contributed 6 assists and scored 29 points, the team's pillar, Kang Sang-jae, emerged as the problem solver.
In the crucial fourth quarter, he scored 9 points, finishing with 15 points and 16 rebounds, becoming a key player in breaking the 7-game losing streak.
Once, twice, and three times... SK's starters relentlessly took advantage of Sono's open spaces.
With Oh Se-keun also coming alive, the lead grew to over twenty points at one point, prompting coach Kim Seung-ki of Sono to throw in the towel.
["Practice shooting, practice."]
In Daegu, a spectacular alley-oop dunk battle unfolded between Mobis' Ham Ji-hoon and Sean Long, and Gas Corporation's Jeong Seong-woo and Ndoye. Just before the end, Lee Woo-seok's decisive three-pointer helped Hyundai Mobis stop Gas Corporation's 8-game winning streak.
This is KBS News, Kim Do-hwan.
