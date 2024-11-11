Incheon FC fans devasted by team's shocking relegation after losing to Daejeon

동영상 고정 취소

In the K League, Incheon, known as the 'Survival King' for not having experienced relegation, has been shockingly relegated after losing to Daejeon.



On the other hand, Jeonbuk has escaped the immediate threat of relegation with a victory over Daegu.



This is a report by reporter Moon Young-kyu.



[Report]



In a crucial match that determined the fate of the team, Incheon conceded the first goal to Daejeon’s Masa just six minutes into the first half.



Then, in the 15th minute, they allowed another goal from Anton, falling behind 2-0.



Incheon managed to excite their home fans when Gerso scored a goal in stoppage time of the first half, but that was all they could muster.



In the second half, after a hard-fought effort, Incheon found the back of Daejeon's net, but the goal was ruled out for being offside, nullifying their chance to tie the game.



Ultimately, Incheon lost to Daejeon 2-1, experiencing the pain of relegation to the second division for the first time since their establishment.



Incheon fans showed their grief with tears, and after the match, there was a scuffle between the relegated Daejeon players and the Incheon squad.



Meanwhile, Jeonbuk, who was also in danger of relegation, breathed a sigh of relief after defeating Daegu.



Lee Seung-woo contributed with one goal and one assist, leading Jeonbuk to a 3-1 victory, moving them up to 10th place, while Daegu fell to 11th.



[Lee Seung-woo/Jeonbuk: "The word 'stay' for Jeonbuk is quite embarrassing, but we will prepare our best until the end to make sure we survive."]



FC Seoul surpassed 500,000 home fans in a single season for the first time in K League history, and the star of the show, Lingard, responded to the fans' support by scoring the tying goal.



Ulsan's Park Chu-young, who is set to retire, played in a match for the first time in two years, having his farewell match in front of FC Seoul fans, his former team.



This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.



