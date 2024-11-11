Popularity of Nobel prize-winning author Han Kang's work expands to theater adaptation in Europe

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The wave of interest in author Han Kang, who won the Nobel Prize in Literature, is also heating up in Europe.



A play based on her novel "The Vegetarian" has been staged, and it is reportedly sold out every day.



This is reporter Lee Hwa-jin from Paris.



[Report]



The protagonist, Yeong-hye, suddenly refuses to eat meat.



[Yeong-hye's husband: "Are you telling me not to eat meat too?"]



By choosing vegetarianism, Yeong-hye attempts to reject human violence, but she faces another form of oppression from her family.



[Yeong-hye's sister: "A moment later, father slaps Yeong-hye's cheek."]



Daria Deflorian, the director of the play also plays Yeong-hye's sister.



Korean props like kimchi and soju are used, and the Korean character names are kept to enhance the understanding of the original work.



[Daria Deflorian/'The Vegetarian' play director & actress: "Immediately I loved it ('The Vegetarian') a lot. The figure of Yeong-hye, I found her very mysterious, very not so easy to understand."]



The audience empathized with the oppressed 'Yeong-hye' and shared their thoughts on non-violence and diversity.



[Martin/'The Vegetarian' audience: "(The work) has tremendous depth and beautiful elements. I think it's important to show this, especially in terms of diversity."]



The European production of "The Vegetarian" is already its second, following the production in Sweden last year.



Experts analyze that Han Kang's unique poetic style allows for direction.



[Park Ok-kyung/Han Kang's Swedish translator: "The language itself feels modern, somewhat poetic, and beautiful, and it seems to be visual as well."]



With all performances this month already sold out, the theater company mentioned the possibility of presenting the play in Korea after completing their European tour by February next year.



This is Lee Hwa-jin from KBS News in Paris.



