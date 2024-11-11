News 9

Kim A-lim wins her second LPGA Tour title, Yoon Ina returns to become three-time national champion

At the LPGA Lotte Championship, Kim A-lim celebrated her second career victory with a joyful hula dance, marking her first win after 100 tournaments.

On the domestic stage, Yoon Ina achieved a triple crown, ushering in a golden era.

Kim A-lim, who finished the 18th hole putt carefully, expressed her joy.

With a final total of 18 under par, she achieved a wire-to-wire victory, never losing the lead throughout the four rounds.

This LPGA Tour win came after a four-year wait since her victory at the major tournament US Women's Open in 2020.

She is enjoying her happiness by performing the traditional Hawaiian hula dance.

On the domestic stage, Yoon Ina, who successfully returned after her wrong ball play controversy, finished the season finale in 12th place and was crowned prize money leader, player of the year, and lowest stroke average winner, achieving a triple crown.

