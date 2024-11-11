Kim Won-jung signs with Lotte, shows determination by cutting of his distinct long hair

동영상 고정 취소

Kim Won-jung, a pitcher who obtained the status of a free agent, has re-signed with his former team, Lotte.



He showed his determination by cutting off his long hair, which was his trademark.



Kim Won-jung was known for his shiny, flowing long hair.



He had promised to cut his hair on a meaningful day, which turned out to be the day he signed with Lotte.



By boldly cutting his hair, Kim Won-jung has reaffirmed his original intentions. He signed a contract with Lotte for four years, with a compensation amount of 4.4 billion won and an additional 1 billion won in incentives, totaling up to 5.4 billion won.



With his hair cut, greater performances are expected next year.



[Kim Won-jung/Lotte: "I think I need to lead our team with more responsibility, and I will try to make it a team that can reach greater heights."]



