[News Today] SEOUL PREPARES FOR TRUMP ADMIN

President Yoon Suk Yeol reached the midpoint of his term yesterday. He led a meeting focused on economic and security issues, addressing risks associated with Donald Trump's second term. He's also pushing to meet with President-elect Trump as soon as possible.



Imposition of additional tariffs on all imports and a surge in South Korea's cost sharing for hosting U.S. troops.



Amid growing concerns for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's America-first policy,



President Yoon Suk Yeol chaired a meeting on economic and security affairs.



Yoon said significant changes are expected following the policy direction of the new U.S. administration and called for a thorough response.



It‘ll have wide impacts on our economy and security, so thorough preparation is essential.



He then ordered the immediate launch of consultative bodies in the financial, trade and industrial sectors.



The goal is to listen to what businesses need most and work together to find solutions.



Amid rapidly changing security dynamics due to Russia-North Korea military cooperation, Yoon stressed the need to closely monitor potential structural changes in the security field.



He is seeking to hold a meeting with Trump as early as possible.



I spoke with Trump on the phone on Nov. 7, agreed to hold a meeting and dialogue as early as possible.



Previously, he held a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden just 11 days after he took office.



This became a turning point for the Korea-U.S. relationship to evolve into a global comprehensive strategic alliance.



The presidential office is reportedly communicating with Trump's team through various channels.