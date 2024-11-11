[News Today] FIRST LADY TO SUSPEND ACTIVITIES

[LEAD]

First Lady Kim Keon-hee will not join President Yoon Suk Yeol on his upcoming overseas trip. This decision, as stated by the Presidential Office, follows President Yoon's recent national address and press conference.



[REPORT]

President Yoon Suk Yeol appeared to accept calls for a suspension of First Lady Kim Keon-hee's activities.



Yoon Suk Yeol/ President

She has been virtually refraining from taking part in activities, except those essential for national interest. She will suspend her activities in the future, too.



Follow-up measures were taken right away.



In line with his decision to virtually suspend the first lady's activities, Kim will not accompany the president on his overseas trip scheduled for later this month.



She will reportedly not participate in all domestic events and activities until the end of the year.



Kim is expected to attend only select diplomatic functions in the future.



An office to arrange and manage the first lady's schedules has launched and begun operations.



The office is composed of aides' office and a reception room without the first lady's private office.



The president and first lady are known to change their personal mobile phones soon.



It is to block contact with outside figures including Myung Tae-kyun and ease public concerns over their communication styles.



At the same time, the top office will speed up candidate verifications for a personnel reshuffle.



Former presidential secretary for policy and public relations Kang Hoon, who is said to be one of the seven figures close to the first lady, has voluntarily withdrawn his application for the chief of the Korea Tourism Organization, saying that he will become a stepping stone for the reform of state administration.