[News Today] MASSIVE FIRE AT POSCO

[LEAD]

A fire broke at a POSCO factory in Pohang, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province. The fire was extinguished ib five hours. One worker sustained burns and has been hospitalized. Authorities and POSCO are investigating the exact cause of the fire.



[REPORT]

Raging flames engulf a building.



Plumes of black smoke soar into the sky.



Soundbytes: There is a lot of smoke!



The fire broke out at POSCO's third Finex furnace at 4:20 a.m. Sunday.



Nearby residents spent the night in fear.



Lee In-tae / Pohang resident

There were blasts for about five minutes. Then I heard the third explosion. It was like lightning.



About half an hour after receiving an emergency call, the fire authority issued Level 1 fire emergency response, whereby all firefighting personnel at the fire station in charge of the affected area must be mobilized.



The inferno was put out five hours later with coordination efforts of 44 fire engines and 121 firefighters.



Seven workers who were at the scene managed to escape.



One worker sustained burns over the face and arms and was taken to a nearby hospital.



Blasts at the site of the blaze were loud enough to be heard several kilometers away.



Kim Yong-deuk / Pohang resident

My house was shaking. It was like an earthquake. I was very scared.



The 50m tall third Finex furnace where the fire started manufactures molten iron using iron ore and bituminous coal.



The firefighters and POSCO believe the fire started in a cable of the cooling water equipment due to malfunctions.



Police plan to investigate for technical glitches or workers' negligence jointly with the National Forensic Service.