[News Today] PLAY 'VEGETARIAN' HOT IN EUROPE

입력 2024-11-11





[LEAD]

Nobel prize winner Han Kang's popularity is intensifying in Europe. Her novel "Vegetarian" has been adapted into a play, and has been selling out day by day.



[REPORT]

Yeong-hye, started refusing to eat meat one day and throws away all red meat in the house.



Yeong-hye's Husband/

You mean I can't eat meat either?



Yeong-hye/

I can't have meat in my refrigerator.



Yeong-hye who chose to become a vegetarian to reject human violence is put under another type of oppression from her family.



Yeong-hye's Sister/

A little later, Father slapped Yeong-hye in the face.



Daria Deflorian, the play's director, also plays Yeong-hye's older sister.



Six years ago, she vowed to put Han Kang's award-winning novel, the vegetarian on stage as soon as she read it.



Her play is very faithful to the original story as she used the Korean names for the characters and for the props like kimchi and soju.



Daria Deflorian/ 'Vegetarian' Director and Actor

Immediately I loved Yeong-hye a lot. I found her very mysterious, not so easy to understand.



The audience could relate to the oppressed 'Yeong-hye' and shared their thoughts on non-violence and diversity.



Martin/ 'Vegetarian' audience

I liked the play very much. It has great depth, beautiful elements. I think it's important to show the diversity in the story.



This stage production of 'Vegetarian' is the second one in Europe, following the one presented in Sweden last year.



Experts believe that Han Kang's uniquely poetic writing style enables directors to provide a multi-sensory experience.