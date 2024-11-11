[News Today] T-ARA BULLYING ALLEGATION RETURNS

[LEAD]

Bullying has been a long-standing issue in the entertainment industry. The 12-year old bullying controversy involving girl group T-ara has resurfaced. We have the details.



[REPORT]

During their heyday in 2012, the K-pop girl group T-ara's downfall began after rumors of disputes among members.



A battle to find the truth behind the controversy has reignited.



A famed producer and then CEO of T-ara's management agency, appeared on a TV show recently and brought up the 12-year-old controversy.



T-ara's so-called bullying controversy involved allegations that the group's original members ostracized and bullied new member Ryu Hwa-young.



In the show, the group's ex-agency CEO explained the whole story and said the original members were treated unfairly.



His remarks seemingly indicated that Ryu Hwa-young, the supposed victim, was at fault.



But Ryu posted a long comment on her social media account on Sunday.



She refuted the former CEO’s claims, stating that T-ara members subjected her to violence and verbal abuse.