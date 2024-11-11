[News Today] LA CITY COUNCIL HONORS SEVENTEEN
[LEAD]
K-pop group Seventeen received a plaque of appreciation from the Los Angeles City Council. This was even more meaningful for LA-born member Joshua.
[REPORT]
K-pop group Seventeen received a plaque of appreciation from the Los Angeles City Council.
The City Council invited Seventeen's LA-born member Joshua to City Hall to present the certificate of appreciation on November 8th, local time.
According to the group's management agency, the honor is given to a group or an individual who made contributions to arts and culture.
Seventeen was applauded for holding events at local landmarks to publicize the city through the 'Seventeen the City Los Angeles' project.
At the ceremony, the City Council introduced Seventeen as a K-pop group that took the world by storm and likened the boys to a cultural bridge that connects different countries.
Joshua, who received the plaque on behalf of his team, said that he is thankful and honored.
[News Today] LA CITY COUNCIL HONORS SEVENTEEN
입력 2024-11-11 16:28:45
수정2024-11-11 16:30:28
