News 9

Arrest warrants requested for Myung Tae-kyun and Kim Young-sun for violating Political Funds Act

입력 2024.11.12 (00:01)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Hello.

This is KBS 9 o‘clock news.

The prosecution has requested arrest warrants for Myung Tae-kyun, a key figure in the allegations of interference in the nomination by First Lady Kim Keon-hee, and former lawmaker Kim Young-sun.

The warrants were requested on charges of violating the Political Funds Act, alleging that money was exchanged in connection with election nominations.

Reporter Son Won-hyuk has the details.

[Report]

The prosecution has requested arrest warrants for Myung Tae-kyun and former National Assembly member Kim Young-sun.

The charges applied are violations of the Political Funds Act.

The prosecution believes that after the by-election for Uichang district in Changwon in 2022, Mr. Myung received over 90 million won from former lawmaker Kim as a quid pro quo for the nomination.

[Myung Tae-kyun & Kang Hye-kyung/Aug. 2022: “The exact promised amount was (half of her salary). So, if I calculate the deposit and it’s off by even 1 won, I‘m done....”]

Additionally, he is also accused of instructing to make local election preliminary candidates cover part of the costs for over 80 opinion polls conducted by the Future Korea Research Institute during the last presidential election.

[Kang Hye-kyung/Accountability Officer for former lawmaker Kim Young-sun/National Assembly audit in Oct.: “(For the presidential election opinion poll costs) He said he would go to Seoul to receive the money, but he didn’t bring back the money, and as a result, he received the nomination for Kim Young-sun.”]

The prosecution has also requested warrants for two local election preliminary candidates who allegedly gave him money at that time on the same charges.

Mr. Myung previously denied the related allegations, stating to reporters that he never received money and that the Future Korea Research Institute was not his.

[Myung Tae-kyun/Oct. 9: “If I were such a powerful person, I could have seated anyone, whether it be a county mayor or a city councilor, just by saying it. Why couldn‘t I?”]

It is reported that the allegations regarding Mr. Myung conducting opinion polls for free for President Yoon Suk Yeol during the last presidential election and the allegations of interference in the Changwon National Industrial Complex are not included in this arrest warrant request.

Mr. Myung’s lawyer has drawn a line regarding concerns about evidence destruction, such as the disposal of mobile phones, but the prosecution believes the matter is serious and there is a risk of flight and evidence destruction.

The pre-arrest interrogation of the suspects is scheduled for the afternoon of Nov.14.

This is KBS News, Son Won-hyuk.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Arrest warrants requested for Myung Tae-kyun and Kim Young-sun for violating Political Funds Act
    • 입력 2024-11-12 00:01:03
    News 9
[Anchor]

Hello.

This is KBS 9 o‘clock news.

The prosecution has requested arrest warrants for Myung Tae-kyun, a key figure in the allegations of interference in the nomination by First Lady Kim Keon-hee, and former lawmaker Kim Young-sun.

The warrants were requested on charges of violating the Political Funds Act, alleging that money was exchanged in connection with election nominations.

Reporter Son Won-hyuk has the details.

[Report]

The prosecution has requested arrest warrants for Myung Tae-kyun and former National Assembly member Kim Young-sun.

The charges applied are violations of the Political Funds Act.

The prosecution believes that after the by-election for Uichang district in Changwon in 2022, Mr. Myung received over 90 million won from former lawmaker Kim as a quid pro quo for the nomination.

[Myung Tae-kyun & Kang Hye-kyung/Aug. 2022: “The exact promised amount was (half of her salary). So, if I calculate the deposit and it’s off by even 1 won, I‘m done....”]

Additionally, he is also accused of instructing to make local election preliminary candidates cover part of the costs for over 80 opinion polls conducted by the Future Korea Research Institute during the last presidential election.

[Kang Hye-kyung/Accountability Officer for former lawmaker Kim Young-sun/National Assembly audit in Oct.: “(For the presidential election opinion poll costs) He said he would go to Seoul to receive the money, but he didn’t bring back the money, and as a result, he received the nomination for Kim Young-sun.”]

The prosecution has also requested warrants for two local election preliminary candidates who allegedly gave him money at that time on the same charges.

Mr. Myung previously denied the related allegations, stating to reporters that he never received money and that the Future Korea Research Institute was not his.

[Myung Tae-kyun/Oct. 9: “If I were such a powerful person, I could have seated anyone, whether it be a county mayor or a city councilor, just by saying it. Why couldn‘t I?”]

It is reported that the allegations regarding Mr. Myung conducting opinion polls for free for President Yoon Suk Yeol during the last presidential election and the allegations of interference in the Changwon National Industrial Complex are not included in this arrest warrant request.

Mr. Myung’s lawyer has drawn a line regarding concerns about evidence destruction, such as the disposal of mobile phones, but the prosecution believes the matter is serious and there is a risk of flight and evidence destruction.

The pre-arrest interrogation of the suspects is scheduled for the afternoon of Nov.14.

This is KBS News, Son Won-hyuk.
손원혁
손원혁 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

명태균·김영선 정치자금법 위반 구속영장 청구

명태균·김영선 정치자금법 위반 구속영장 청구
민주당 ‘천만인서명운동본부’ 발대식…“특검법 협의 용의”

민주당 ‘천만인서명운동본부’ 발대식…“특검법 협의 용의”
“특검법 수정안은 얕은 술수” …“대단히 죄질 나빠”

“특검법 수정안은 얕은 술수” …“대단히 죄질 나빠”
검찰 특활비·특경비 전액 삭감 …“출장비 내역도 내라”

검찰 특활비·특경비 전액 삭감 …“출장비 내역도 내라”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.