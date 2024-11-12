News 9

Man arrested for robbery, murder and disposing of body

[Anchor]

A man in his 40s has been arrested for robbing and murdering a man he met for the first time in a parking lot.

To destroy evidence, he even set the victim's car on fire, and it has been revealed that he used part of the stolen 120,000 won to buy lottery tickets.

This is Sung Yong-hee reporting.

[Report]

On the night of Nov. 8, a white sedan entered a parking lot in Seosan, South Chungcheong Province.

About three hours later, the vehicle was found again, but it was discovered burning in a nearby vacant lot just 30 minutes after it left.

The driver had completely vanished.

[Nearby resident: "I thought, 'There must be someone there, so they must have left the trunk open,' and 'Why would they leave the door open at this time?' It was just a fleeting thought."]

After the driver's family reported him missing, police began a search and subsequently found the driver's body and mobile phone near the vehicle.

Someone had murdered the driver and set the car on fire.

The suspect, a man in his 40s named Kim, was apprehended through CCTV analysis.

He is accused of robbing the victim of money and murdering him with a weapon after the intoxicated victim got into the back seat of the car.

After the crime, Kim drove the victim's car to a remote location to dispose of the body.

The man who committed the crime reportedly searched for a secluded area covered by bushes and set the victim's vehicle on fire to eliminate evidence.

The amount of money Kim stole was only 120,000 won in cash.

Some of this money was used to buy lottery tickets.

It has been revealed that Kim committed the crime after falling into debt of over 100 million won due to online gambling and struggling with financial difficulties.

[Han Gwi-sik/Head of the Criminal Investigation Division, Seosan Police Station: "Considering that he had prepared a weapon in advance and was wandering around looking for a target, it seems to be a planned crime..."]

The police have applied for an arrest warrant for Kim on charges of robbery murder, and body concealment.

This is KBS News, Sung Yong-hee.

