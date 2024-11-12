News 9

Deer sightings and attacks raise concerns over farm management

[Anchor]

Deer are unexpectedly appearing in urban streets.

Yesterday (11.10) early morning, a deer that escaped from a farm roamed the roads in Uiwang, Gyeonggi Province, and earlier in Suwon, a deer attacked people.

It is said that deer become more aggressive during the winter, so it's necessary to inspect the farms.

Reporter Choi In-young has the story.

[Report]

A deer is wandering in the middle of the road.

Police cars and fire trucks surround the deer, and soon the capture operation begins, but the deer struggles violently.

After an hour of pursuit, the deer was finally captured.

It was a male deer that escaped from a nearby farm, but there were no casualties.

[Deer Farm Owner/Voice Altered: "Two of them were fighting (to mate), and that's how it escaped. It broke through the fence. This is the first time this has happened...."]

Two days ago, in Suwon, a deer that attacked two citizens was also captured.

Experts advise that during the mating season in winter, the aggression of deer increases, and if you encounter a deer, you should not approach and rather avoid it.

They emphasize that if deer escape from breeding facilities, it could lead to human casualties, so careful management of the facilities is necessary.

[Choi Jin-ho/Director of Wildlife Management Association: "Rust forms, and this iron net is supposed to spread out in a diamond shape. When licked, the saliva and such accelerate the corrosion, especially as the moisture increases."]

Local governments have stated that deer farming households are primarily registered as livestock farming businesses, which are not subject to facility inspections, and are only conducting quarantine operations.

This is KBS News, Choi In-young.

