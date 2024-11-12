Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism suspends duties of Lee Gi-heung, President of Korean Sports Council

동영상 고정 취소

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced that it has notified Lee Gi-heung, the president of the Korean Sports Council, of his suspension from duty amid allegations of unlawful employee hiring and bribery.



The Government Policy Coordination Office's Joint Public Service Inspection Team released the results of its inspection of the Korean Sports Council yesterday (Nov.10) and referred Lee Gi-heung, along with eight executives and employees, for investigation due to reasons including unlawful employee hiring, demands for sponsorship of goods, and personal use of sponsored items.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!