News 9

Global concerns lead to stricter regulations on teen social media use

입력 2024.11.12 (00:36)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

According to a report from the Ministry of Education today (11.11), more than 900 students have reported being victims of deepfake crimes involving false sexual exploitation images or videos created using AI.

These sexual exploitation materials are primarily distributed through social media.

This means that teenagers are easily exposed to crimes through social media.

As a result, Norway has banned social media use for those under 13, Florida in the United States has banned it for those under 14, and in the UK, those under 13 are not allowed to create social media accounts.

Additionally, Australia is implementing stricter laws by raising the minimum age for social media use.

What this entails will be reported by our correspondent Jeong Yoon-seop.

[Report]

A bishop presiding over mass is suddenly approached and attacked with a weapon.

This incident shocked Australia back in April.

The perpetrator was a 16-year-old who had been communicating with extremists on social media.

[David Hudson/Deputy Commissioner, New South Wales Police: "One young person has been charged with a terrorist-related offense in relation to that incident."]

The greater controversy arose when the footage of the crime was indiscriminately spread on social media.

Australian authorities issued a blocking order for posts on the former Twitter, now X.

[Anthony Albanese/Australian Prime Minister/April: "The broadcasting of violent images that have no plus. Social media has a social responsibility."]

However, as the harms of social media continued, the Australian government introduced stringent measures.

A ban on social media use for those under 16.

Even with parental consent, it is not allowed, and companies that fail to restrict access will face hefty fines.

[Anthony Albanese/Australian Prime Minister: "Social media is doing social harm to our young Australians. The safety and mental health of our young people has to be a priority."]

The bill to ban social media for those under 16 in Australia is expected to pass easily as it has the support of the opposition.

The law is expected to be implemented as early as next month.

In France, seven families have filed a class-action lawsuit against TikTok.

They claim that due to harmful content, two of their children took their own lives, and four others attempted to do so.

[Stephanie Mist/Class Action Plaintiff/France BFM TV: "TikTok must block all harmful content and stop operating algorithms that drive our children into fear."]

In South Korea, there are also discussions in the National Assembly regarding bills to limit the time teenagers spend on social media or to block algorithmic recommendations.

This is Jeong Yoon-seop reporting from Bangkok for KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Global concerns lead to stricter regulations on teen social media use
    • 입력 2024-11-12 00:36:09
    News 9
[Anchor]

According to a report from the Ministry of Education today (11.11), more than 900 students have reported being victims of deepfake crimes involving false sexual exploitation images or videos created using AI.

These sexual exploitation materials are primarily distributed through social media.

This means that teenagers are easily exposed to crimes through social media.

As a result, Norway has banned social media use for those under 13, Florida in the United States has banned it for those under 14, and in the UK, those under 13 are not allowed to create social media accounts.

Additionally, Australia is implementing stricter laws by raising the minimum age for social media use.

What this entails will be reported by our correspondent Jeong Yoon-seop.

[Report]

A bishop presiding over mass is suddenly approached and attacked with a weapon.

This incident shocked Australia back in April.

The perpetrator was a 16-year-old who had been communicating with extremists on social media.

[David Hudson/Deputy Commissioner, New South Wales Police: "One young person has been charged with a terrorist-related offense in relation to that incident."]

The greater controversy arose when the footage of the crime was indiscriminately spread on social media.

Australian authorities issued a blocking order for posts on the former Twitter, now X.

[Anthony Albanese/Australian Prime Minister/April: "The broadcasting of violent images that have no plus. Social media has a social responsibility."]

However, as the harms of social media continued, the Australian government introduced stringent measures.

A ban on social media use for those under 16.

Even with parental consent, it is not allowed, and companies that fail to restrict access will face hefty fines.

[Anthony Albanese/Australian Prime Minister: "Social media is doing social harm to our young Australians. The safety and mental health of our young people has to be a priority."]

The bill to ban social media for those under 16 in Australia is expected to pass easily as it has the support of the opposition.

The law is expected to be implemented as early as next month.

In France, seven families have filed a class-action lawsuit against TikTok.

They claim that due to harmful content, two of their children took their own lives, and four others attempted to do so.

[Stephanie Mist/Class Action Plaintiff/France BFM TV: "TikTok must block all harmful content and stop operating algorithms that drive our children into fear."]

In South Korea, there are also discussions in the National Assembly regarding bills to limit the time teenagers spend on social media or to block algorithmic recommendations.

This is Jeong Yoon-seop reporting from Bangkok for KBS News.
정윤섭
정윤섭 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

명태균·김영선 정치자금법 위반 구속영장 청구

명태균·김영선 정치자금법 위반 구속영장 청구
민주당 ‘천만인서명운동본부’ 발대식…“특검법 협의 용의”

민주당 ‘천만인서명운동본부’ 발대식…“특검법 협의 용의”
“특검법 수정안은 얕은 술수” …“대단히 죄질 나빠”

“특검법 수정안은 얕은 술수” …“대단히 죄질 나빠”
검찰 특활비·특경비 전액 삭감 …“출장비 내역도 내라”

검찰 특활비·특경비 전액 삭감 …“출장비 내역도 내라”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.