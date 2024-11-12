Global concerns lead to stricter regulations on teen social media use

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



According to a report from the Ministry of Education today (11.11), more than 900 students have reported being victims of deepfake crimes involving false sexual exploitation images or videos created using AI.



These sexual exploitation materials are primarily distributed through social media.



This means that teenagers are easily exposed to crimes through social media.



As a result, Norway has banned social media use for those under 13, Florida in the United States has banned it for those under 14, and in the UK, those under 13 are not allowed to create social media accounts.



Additionally, Australia is implementing stricter laws by raising the minimum age for social media use.



What this entails will be reported by our correspondent Jeong Yoon-seop.



[Report]



A bishop presiding over mass is suddenly approached and attacked with a weapon.



This incident shocked Australia back in April.



The perpetrator was a 16-year-old who had been communicating with extremists on social media.



[David Hudson/Deputy Commissioner, New South Wales Police: "One young person has been charged with a terrorist-related offense in relation to that incident."]



The greater controversy arose when the footage of the crime was indiscriminately spread on social media.



Australian authorities issued a blocking order for posts on the former Twitter, now X.



[Anthony Albanese/Australian Prime Minister/April: "The broadcasting of violent images that have no plus. Social media has a social responsibility."]



However, as the harms of social media continued, the Australian government introduced stringent measures.



A ban on social media use for those under 16.



Even with parental consent, it is not allowed, and companies that fail to restrict access will face hefty fines.



[Anthony Albanese/Australian Prime Minister: "Social media is doing social harm to our young Australians. The safety and mental health of our young people has to be a priority."]



The bill to ban social media for those under 16 in Australia is expected to pass easily as it has the support of the opposition.



The law is expected to be implemented as early as next month.



In France, seven families have filed a class-action lawsuit against TikTok.



They claim that due to harmful content, two of their children took their own lives, and four others attempted to do so.



[Stephanie Mist/Class Action Plaintiff/France BFM TV: "TikTok must block all harmful content and stop operating algorithms that drive our children into fear."]



In South Korea, there are also discussions in the National Assembly regarding bills to limit the time teenagers spend on social media or to block algorithmic recommendations.



This is Jeong Yoon-seop reporting from Bangkok for KBS News.



