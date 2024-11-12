News 9

Gov't cracks down on illegal distribution of Onnuri gift certificates

입력 2024.11.12 (00:36)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

As it was revealed that a garlic store in Daegu exchanged hundreds of billions of won worth of Onnuri gift certificates, the government has investigated all franchise stores with large transaction volumes.

Most of the franchise stores under investigation have been confirmed to have engaged in illegal distribution of gift certificates.

Reporter Kim Jin-hee has the story.

[Report]

This is known as 'Onnuri-ggang', where gift certificates are purchased at a 5-10% discount and then exchanged at face value.

[Bank employee near traditional market/voice altered: "Since this is in front of the market, (merchants) buy up to the maximum limit at one time. It's somewhat different from individuals. We don't know the purpose of use..."]

When it was belatedly confirmed that a garlic store had engaged in Onnuri-ggang worth hundreds of millions for over six months, the government conducted a comprehensive investigation of franchise stores with monthly sales exceeding 500 million won.

As a result of the investigation, illegal distribution was confirmed in 13 out of 15 stores, leading to criminal complaints and administrative actions.

Additionally, about 430 more stores, including those with monthly sales exceeding 100 million won and those suspected of being 'wine sanctuaries', will be investigated.

The monitoring system for illegal distribution will also be significantly strengthened.

[KBS News9/Oct. 30: "However, as a result of KBS's investigation, it was confirmed that the system did not conduct proper monitoring."]

In relation to KBS's report that the Korea Financial Telecommunications and Clearings Institute only checked the abnormal transaction detection data once a year, it will now shorten the inspection cycle to once a month.

[Won Young-jun/Director of Small Business Policy at the Ministry of SMEs and Startups: "So far, there have been about 300 cases detected annually, but if we shorten this to a monthly basis, we expect the number of detections to increase significantly."]

New regulations will be established to recover unjust profits obtained through proxies or resale of Onnuri gift certificates.

The issuance of paper gift certificates, where most illegal distribution occurs, will be reduced, while the issuance of digital gift certificates will be increased.

The government plans to announce a comprehensive plan for Onnuri gift certificates, including these measures, by the end of the year.

This is KBS News, Kim Jin-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Gov't cracks down on illegal distribution of Onnuri gift certificates
    • 입력 2024-11-12 00:36:10
    News 9
[Anchor]

As it was revealed that a garlic store in Daegu exchanged hundreds of billions of won worth of Onnuri gift certificates, the government has investigated all franchise stores with large transaction volumes.

Most of the franchise stores under investigation have been confirmed to have engaged in illegal distribution of gift certificates.

Reporter Kim Jin-hee has the story.

[Report]

This is known as 'Onnuri-ggang', where gift certificates are purchased at a 5-10% discount and then exchanged at face value.

[Bank employee near traditional market/voice altered: "Since this is in front of the market, (merchants) buy up to the maximum limit at one time. It's somewhat different from individuals. We don't know the purpose of use..."]

When it was belatedly confirmed that a garlic store had engaged in Onnuri-ggang worth hundreds of millions for over six months, the government conducted a comprehensive investigation of franchise stores with monthly sales exceeding 500 million won.

As a result of the investigation, illegal distribution was confirmed in 13 out of 15 stores, leading to criminal complaints and administrative actions.

Additionally, about 430 more stores, including those with monthly sales exceeding 100 million won and those suspected of being 'wine sanctuaries', will be investigated.

The monitoring system for illegal distribution will also be significantly strengthened.

[KBS News9/Oct. 30: "However, as a result of KBS's investigation, it was confirmed that the system did not conduct proper monitoring."]

In relation to KBS's report that the Korea Financial Telecommunications and Clearings Institute only checked the abnormal transaction detection data once a year, it will now shorten the inspection cycle to once a month.

[Won Young-jun/Director of Small Business Policy at the Ministry of SMEs and Startups: "So far, there have been about 300 cases detected annually, but if we shorten this to a monthly basis, we expect the number of detections to increase significantly."]

New regulations will be established to recover unjust profits obtained through proxies or resale of Onnuri gift certificates.

The issuance of paper gift certificates, where most illegal distribution occurs, will be reduced, while the issuance of digital gift certificates will be increased.

The government plans to announce a comprehensive plan for Onnuri gift certificates, including these measures, by the end of the year.

This is KBS News, Kim Jin-hee.
김진희
김진희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

명태균·김영선 정치자금법 위반 구속영장 청구

명태균·김영선 정치자금법 위반 구속영장 청구
민주당 ‘천만인서명운동본부’ 발대식…“특검법 협의 용의”

민주당 ‘천만인서명운동본부’ 발대식…“특검법 협의 용의”
“특검법 수정안은 얕은 술수” …“대단히 죄질 나빠”

“특검법 수정안은 얕은 술수” …“대단히 죄질 나빠”
검찰 특활비·특경비 전액 삭감 …“출장비 내역도 내라”

검찰 특활비·특경비 전액 삭감 …“출장비 내역도 내라”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.