News 9

Memorial ceremony honors UN soldiers fallen in Korean War

입력 2024.11.12 (00:36)

[Anchor]

A memorial ceremony honoring UN soldiers who died in the Korean War was held today (11.11) at the UN Memorial Park in Busan.

Participants from countries around the world paid their respects to the souls of the soldiers who sacrificed their lives to defend freedom.

This is a report by Seo Jeong-yoon.

[Report]

As the siren signaling a moment of silence sounded, attendees gathered at the Busan UN Memorial Park bowed their heads in unison.

In the sky, the Air Force flight team, the Black Eagles, performed a memorial flight.

Every year on Nov. 11 at 11 AM.

Mourners from around the world pay tribute to the UN soldiers who died in the Korean War, buried in Busan.

[Derek Lipson/Commander of the UN Special Operations Command: "Their stories written in blood and sweat are rife with courage as they remain etched in our collective memories but they did not fight and many times die for a place in history."]

This year marks the 18th 'Turn Toward Busan' memorial event.

More than 800 participants from 20 countries, including UN veterans and their descendants, attended.

During this memorial service, the remains of a Thai soldier who fought in the Korean War were interred at the UN Memorial Park, marking the first time a Thai soldier has been honored here.

[Som Song/Child of Thai soldier 'Rot Asanapan': "I am here for the first time representing Thailand. I consider it a family honor."]

Additionally, prior to the ceremony, the remains of an unidentified UN soldier excavated in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province, were also interred for the first time.

The remains were excavated in 2010 and identified as belonging to a European male UN soldier through genetic analysis, but the nationality and identity remain unconfirmed.

At the same time, in Seoul, Mayor Oh Se-hoon and others paid their respects toward Busan during the event, honoring the souls of those who perished defending freedom in various locations.

This is KBS News, Seo Jeong-yoon.

