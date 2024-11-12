Manchester United defeats Leicester as Garnacho scores final goal

동영상 고정 취소

Manchester United achieved a great victory against Leicester City.



Garnacho, who scored the final goal, refrained from celebrating, and there was a reason for that.



Let's take a look at Bruno Fernandes' opening goal.



He received a pass that was flicked on with a heel and shot with his right foot!



The second goal was recorded as an own goal by Leicester City's Kristiansen.



Now it's Garnacho time, the future of Manchester United.



He attempts a solo run from the halfway line, but wait, what's this?



His left foot is dribbling while his right foot is getting in the way.



Nevertheless, Garnacho scored a fantastic insurance goal in the 37th minute of the second half.



However, he didn't celebrate and had a somewhat sullen expression,,



It turns out that he was disappointed because fans publicly criticized him for his recent poor performance, including some ridiculous shots.



After the match, his teammates even encouraged Garnacho.



Garnacho, hang in there!!



