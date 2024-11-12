BNK Sum tops standings with five-game winning streak
It is truly a last-place surge.
Today, BNK's offense was led by guard An He-ji.
An He-ji assisted Lee So-hee's score with a brilliant pass that deceived the defender.
When there was no option, she hit a long-range three-pointer herself.
Trailing behind Hana Bank until the second quarter, BNK Sum turned the game around with the experienced management of An He-ji and scoring from Lee So-hee and Park Hye-jin.
Taking control from the third quarter, BNK Sum crushed Hana Bank 65 to 45, achieving five consecutive wins since the opening.
BNK Sum, which has achieved a perfect round for the first time since its founding, how can a team that finished last last season change so dramatically?
