BNK Sum tops standings with five-game winning streak

The BNK Sum, which finished last in the women's professional basketball league last season, is making a strong surge by leading the standings with five consecutive wins since the opening.



It is truly a last-place surge.



Today, BNK's offense was led by guard An He-ji.



An He-ji assisted Lee So-hee's score with a brilliant pass that deceived the defender.



When there was no option, she hit a long-range three-pointer herself.



Trailing behind Hana Bank until the second quarter, BNK Sum turned the game around with the experienced management of An He-ji and scoring from Lee So-hee and Park Hye-jin.



Taking control from the third quarter, BNK Sum crushed Hana Bank 65 to 45, achieving five consecutive wins since the opening.



BNK Sum, which has achieved a perfect round for the first time since its founding, how can a team that finished last last season change so dramatically?



