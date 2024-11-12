Global temperature expected to rise over 1.5 threshold this year; La Niña also slowing down

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This year, the average global temperature, which has been scorching due to heatwaves around the world, is projected to rise more than 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to the pre-industrial era.



The La Niña phenomenon, which lowers sea temperatures, is also slowing down, raising concerns about heatwaves next year.



Our meteorology sreporter Kim Se-hyun reports.



[Report]



Last summer was marked by relentless heatwaves day and night.



The average temperature was the highest on record, and the number of tropical nights increased more than threefold compared to previous years.



Since December of last year, temperatures in South Korea have exceeded the average level every month, and other countries are experiencing similar situations.



As high-temperature phenomena appear globally, this year, the average temperature of the Earth is expected to rise more than 1.5 degrees Celsius for the first time compared to the pre-industrial era.



The 1.5 degrees Celsius is the critical threshold agreed upon by countries around the world to prevent a climate crisis.



The bigger problem is that while this is the first time, it may not be the last.



[Carlo Buontempo/Director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service: "Every single year, it would become more likely for the temperature to pass the 1.5 threshold and eventually in 5 or 10 years time, basically every single year will be above 1.5."]



This year's high-temperature phenomenon is significantly influenced by the 'El Niño' that has raised sea temperatures in the eastern Pacific since last year, in addition to global warming.



It was expected that 'La Niña', which lowers sea temperatures, would occur in the second half of this year, but it is still in a sluggish state.



[Kook Jong-seong/Professor of Earth and Environmental Sciences at Seoul National University: "(If La Niña had developed) I expected that the global temperature would drop slightly next year, but since La Niña is progressing more slowly than expected, the temperature may not drop much and could be similar to this year."]



In particular, there are concerns that the high temperatures in the Northern Hemisphere may lead to extreme heatwaves like this year being repeated next year.



Experts emphasize that stronger carbon reduction measures should be discussed at the UN Climate Change Conference, which opened today (Nov.11) in Azerbaijan.



KBS News, Kim Se-hyun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!