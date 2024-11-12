Son Heung-min plays full match since returning from injury; Positive signal for Korean national team

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Son Heung-min, who had been managing his playing time, played the full 90 minutes for the first time since returning from injury.



Although his team Tottenham lost, Son Heung-min, who has regained his light movements, is expected to be a great asset to coach Hong Myung-bo.



Reporter Kim Hwa-young reports.



[Report]



In the 3rd minute of the first half, Son Heung-min opens the attack with a sharp cross towards Johnson in front of the goal.



He not only attempted a threatening shot that broke through the opponent's dense defense but also sprinted as usual without any problem.



After conceding two goals to the opponent, he even attempted a long-range shot from what is called the 'Son Heung-min zone'.



With his light movements, as if he had shaken off all the effects of his injury, coach Postecoglou, who had planned to manage his playing time, kept Son Heung-min on the field for the full 90 minutes, but could not prevent the team's defeat.



[Son Heung-min/Tottenham: "If the chance is there, you have to be really clinical, but we didn't. So we just, the results end as it fit. So, yeah, it's a very painful end."]



Although he felt regret over his finishing ability, Son Heung-min's first full-time performance since his injury is good news for coach Hong Myung-bo and the national team.



This is because it alleviates the burden of using Son Heung-min as a key attacking option in the upcoming away matches in the Middle East.



Additionally, with Hwang In-beom, who scored a delightful goal for his club just before the national team call-up with a superb diving header in the 3rd minute of the first half, along with the strong performances of players in Europe like Lee Kang-in and Lee Jae-sung, the national team's strength is significantly bolstered.



Attention is focused on whether coach Hong Myung-bo's team, which headed to Kuwait for the decisive match early this morning, can continue their winning streak in the third round of World Cup qualifiers with their best lineup.



KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.



