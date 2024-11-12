News 9

Son Heung-min plays full match since returning from injury; Positive signal for Korean national team

입력 2024.11.12 (00:36)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Son Heung-min, who had been managing his playing time, played the full 90 minutes for the first time since returning from injury.

Although his team Tottenham lost, Son Heung-min, who has regained his light movements, is expected to be a great asset to coach Hong Myung-bo.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young reports.

[Report]

In the 3rd minute of the first half, Son Heung-min opens the attack with a sharp cross towards Johnson in front of the goal.

He not only attempted a threatening shot that broke through the opponent's dense defense but also sprinted as usual without any problem.

After conceding two goals to the opponent, he even attempted a long-range shot from what is called the 'Son Heung-min zone'.

With his light movements, as if he had shaken off all the effects of his injury, coach Postecoglou, who had planned to manage his playing time, kept Son Heung-min on the field for the full 90 minutes, but could not prevent the team's defeat.

[Son Heung-min/Tottenham: "If the chance is there, you have to be really clinical, but we didn't. So we just, the results end as it fit. So, yeah, it's a very painful end."]

Although he felt regret over his finishing ability, Son Heung-min's first full-time performance since his injury is good news for coach Hong Myung-bo and the national team.

This is because it alleviates the burden of using Son Heung-min as a key attacking option in the upcoming away matches in the Middle East.

Additionally, with Hwang In-beom, who scored a delightful goal for his club just before the national team call-up with a superb diving header in the 3rd minute of the first half, along with the strong performances of players in Europe like Lee Kang-in and Lee Jae-sung, the national team's strength is significantly bolstered.

Attention is focused on whether coach Hong Myung-bo's team, which headed to Kuwait for the decisive match early this morning, can continue their winning streak in the third round of World Cup qualifiers with their best lineup.

KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Son Heung-min plays full match since returning from injury; Positive signal for Korean national team
    • 입력 2024-11-12 00:36:13
    News 9
[Anchor]

Son Heung-min, who had been managing his playing time, played the full 90 minutes for the first time since returning from injury.

Although his team Tottenham lost, Son Heung-min, who has regained his light movements, is expected to be a great asset to coach Hong Myung-bo.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young reports.

[Report]

In the 3rd minute of the first half, Son Heung-min opens the attack with a sharp cross towards Johnson in front of the goal.

He not only attempted a threatening shot that broke through the opponent's dense defense but also sprinted as usual without any problem.

After conceding two goals to the opponent, he even attempted a long-range shot from what is called the 'Son Heung-min zone'.

With his light movements, as if he had shaken off all the effects of his injury, coach Postecoglou, who had planned to manage his playing time, kept Son Heung-min on the field for the full 90 minutes, but could not prevent the team's defeat.

[Son Heung-min/Tottenham: "If the chance is there, you have to be really clinical, but we didn't. So we just, the results end as it fit. So, yeah, it's a very painful end."]

Although he felt regret over his finishing ability, Son Heung-min's first full-time performance since his injury is good news for coach Hong Myung-bo and the national team.

This is because it alleviates the burden of using Son Heung-min as a key attacking option in the upcoming away matches in the Middle East.

Additionally, with Hwang In-beom, who scored a delightful goal for his club just before the national team call-up with a superb diving header in the 3rd minute of the first half, along with the strong performances of players in Europe like Lee Kang-in and Lee Jae-sung, the national team's strength is significantly bolstered.

Attention is focused on whether coach Hong Myung-bo's team, which headed to Kuwait for the decisive match early this morning, can continue their winning streak in the third round of World Cup qualifiers with their best lineup.

KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.
김화영
김화영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

명태균·김영선 정치자금법 위반 구속영장 청구

명태균·김영선 정치자금법 위반 구속영장 청구
민주당 ‘천만인서명운동본부’ 발대식…“특검법 협의 용의”

민주당 ‘천만인서명운동본부’ 발대식…“특검법 협의 용의”
“특검법 수정안은 얕은 술수” …“대단히 죄질 나빠”

“특검법 수정안은 얕은 술수” …“대단히 죄질 나빠”
검찰 특활비·특경비 전액 삭감 …“출장비 내역도 내라”

검찰 특활비·특경비 전액 삭감 …“출장비 내역도 내라”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.