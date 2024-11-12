News 9

PPP calls DP's special prosecutor proposal ‘shallow ploy’ ahead of Lee Jae-myung's sentencing

입력 2024.11.12 (01:58)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The People Power Party dismissed the Democratic Party's proposal for a special prosecutor law as a shallow ploy.

They stated that it was an attempt to divert public attention just before the sentencing of Representative Lee Jae-myung, scheduled for Nov. 15.

They also emphasized that the charges against Representative Lee for violating election laws are extremely serious.

Next, we have reporter Lee Seung-jae.

[Report]

The People Power Party has rejected the Democratic Party's proposal for negotiations on the special prosecutor law.

They described it as a "shallow ploy" brought up just before the sentencing of Representative Lee Jae-myung on Nov.15.

They claimed it was intended to distract attention from the upcoming verdict.

[Choo Kyung-ho/Leader of the People Power Party: "The truth of Representative Lee Jae-myung, who has evaded the situation with countless lies and shifting responsibility, will be revealed in court."]

The Democratic Party plans to submit a 'revised special prosecutor law' on Nov.14.

This is the special prosecutor bill regarding the First Lady Kim Keon-hee, which the Democratic Party proposed a month ago.

The investigation targets in this bill are 14, but they intend to significantly reduce the scope of the investigation, including allegations of stock price manipulation involving Deutsch Motors and election fraud triggered by Mr. Myung-tae-kyun.

They also stated that they would change the recommendation method for the special prosecutor to a third-party recommendation, noting that the Democratic Party had previously amended the Marine Corps special prosecutor law to a third-party recommendation method and passed it in the plenary session last September.

At that time, the Ministry of Justice stated that the opposition party could exercise a 'veto' until a desired candidate was recommended, which rendered the third-party recommendation ineffective and increased its unconstitutionality.

The People Power Party countered that the reduction of investigation targets was an admission of the bill's inherent problems, claiming that they pieced together various rumors to create the 14 targets and that suddenly reducing them was problematic.

Representative Han Dong-hoon also focused on 'attacking Representative Lee Jae-myung' today (Nov.11).

Regarding the 'election law violation charges,' he argued that attempts to change the public sentiment during the presidential election had actually been somewhat effective and that the charges were extremely serious, asserting that, based on previous cases where Representative Lee was acquitted on the grounds of a 'one-time lie,' he should be found guilty.

[Han Dong-hoon/Leader of the People Power Party: "(Representative Lee Jae-myung) prepared and repeated lies intended to mitigate the impact as soon as the wall painting of Baekhyeondong was revealed...."]

The Youth Supreme Committee member, Representative Jin Jong-oh, has begun a one-person protest in front of the court, appealing for a live broadcast of the first trial verdict, continuing the People Power Party's offensive for a 'live broadcast of the verdict' against Representative Lee Jae-myung.

This is KBS News, Lee Seung-jae.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • PPP calls DP's special prosecutor proposal ‘shallow ploy’ ahead of Lee Jae-myung's sentencing
    • 입력 2024-11-12 01:58:19
    News 9
[Anchor]

The People Power Party dismissed the Democratic Party's proposal for a special prosecutor law as a shallow ploy.

They stated that it was an attempt to divert public attention just before the sentencing of Representative Lee Jae-myung, scheduled for Nov. 15.

They also emphasized that the charges against Representative Lee for violating election laws are extremely serious.

Next, we have reporter Lee Seung-jae.

[Report]

The People Power Party has rejected the Democratic Party's proposal for negotiations on the special prosecutor law.

They described it as a "shallow ploy" brought up just before the sentencing of Representative Lee Jae-myung on Nov.15.

They claimed it was intended to distract attention from the upcoming verdict.

[Choo Kyung-ho/Leader of the People Power Party: "The truth of Representative Lee Jae-myung, who has evaded the situation with countless lies and shifting responsibility, will be revealed in court."]

The Democratic Party plans to submit a 'revised special prosecutor law' on Nov.14.

This is the special prosecutor bill regarding the First Lady Kim Keon-hee, which the Democratic Party proposed a month ago.

The investigation targets in this bill are 14, but they intend to significantly reduce the scope of the investigation, including allegations of stock price manipulation involving Deutsch Motors and election fraud triggered by Mr. Myung-tae-kyun.

They also stated that they would change the recommendation method for the special prosecutor to a third-party recommendation, noting that the Democratic Party had previously amended the Marine Corps special prosecutor law to a third-party recommendation method and passed it in the plenary session last September.

At that time, the Ministry of Justice stated that the opposition party could exercise a 'veto' until a desired candidate was recommended, which rendered the third-party recommendation ineffective and increased its unconstitutionality.

The People Power Party countered that the reduction of investigation targets was an admission of the bill's inherent problems, claiming that they pieced together various rumors to create the 14 targets and that suddenly reducing them was problematic.

Representative Han Dong-hoon also focused on 'attacking Representative Lee Jae-myung' today (Nov.11).

Regarding the 'election law violation charges,' he argued that attempts to change the public sentiment during the presidential election had actually been somewhat effective and that the charges were extremely serious, asserting that, based on previous cases where Representative Lee was acquitted on the grounds of a 'one-time lie,' he should be found guilty.

[Han Dong-hoon/Leader of the People Power Party: "(Representative Lee Jae-myung) prepared and repeated lies intended to mitigate the impact as soon as the wall painting of Baekhyeondong was revealed...."]

The Youth Supreme Committee member, Representative Jin Jong-oh, has begun a one-person protest in front of the court, appealing for a live broadcast of the first trial verdict, continuing the People Power Party's offensive for a 'live broadcast of the verdict' against Representative Lee Jae-myung.

This is KBS News, Lee Seung-jae.
이승재
이승재 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

명태균·김영선 정치자금법 위반 구속영장 청구

명태균·김영선 정치자금법 위반 구속영장 청구
민주당 ‘천만인서명운동본부’ 발대식…“특검법 협의 용의”

민주당 ‘천만인서명운동본부’ 발대식…“특검법 협의 용의”
“특검법 수정안은 얕은 술수” …“대단히 죄질 나빠”

“특검법 수정안은 얕은 술수” …“대단히 죄질 나빠”
검찰 특활비·특경비 전액 삭감 …“출장비 내역도 내라”

검찰 특활비·특경비 전액 삭감 …“출장비 내역도 내라”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.