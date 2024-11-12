PPP calls DP's special prosecutor proposal ‘shallow ploy’ ahead of Lee Jae-myung's sentencing

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The People Power Party dismissed the Democratic Party's proposal for a special prosecutor law as a shallow ploy.



They stated that it was an attempt to divert public attention just before the sentencing of Representative Lee Jae-myung, scheduled for Nov. 15.



They also emphasized that the charges against Representative Lee for violating election laws are extremely serious.



Next, we have reporter Lee Seung-jae.



[Report]



The People Power Party has rejected the Democratic Party's proposal for negotiations on the special prosecutor law.



They described it as a "shallow ploy" brought up just before the sentencing of Representative Lee Jae-myung on Nov.15.



They claimed it was intended to distract attention from the upcoming verdict.



[Choo Kyung-ho/Leader of the People Power Party: "The truth of Representative Lee Jae-myung, who has evaded the situation with countless lies and shifting responsibility, will be revealed in court."]



The Democratic Party plans to submit a 'revised special prosecutor law' on Nov.14.



This is the special prosecutor bill regarding the First Lady Kim Keon-hee, which the Democratic Party proposed a month ago.



The investigation targets in this bill are 14, but they intend to significantly reduce the scope of the investigation, including allegations of stock price manipulation involving Deutsch Motors and election fraud triggered by Mr. Myung-tae-kyun.



They also stated that they would change the recommendation method for the special prosecutor to a third-party recommendation, noting that the Democratic Party had previously amended the Marine Corps special prosecutor law to a third-party recommendation method and passed it in the plenary session last September.



At that time, the Ministry of Justice stated that the opposition party could exercise a 'veto' until a desired candidate was recommended, which rendered the third-party recommendation ineffective and increased its unconstitutionality.



The People Power Party countered that the reduction of investigation targets was an admission of the bill's inherent problems, claiming that they pieced together various rumors to create the 14 targets and that suddenly reducing them was problematic.



Representative Han Dong-hoon also focused on 'attacking Representative Lee Jae-myung' today (Nov.11).



Regarding the 'election law violation charges,' he argued that attempts to change the public sentiment during the presidential election had actually been somewhat effective and that the charges were extremely serious, asserting that, based on previous cases where Representative Lee was acquitted on the grounds of a 'one-time lie,' he should be found guilty.



[Han Dong-hoon/Leader of the People Power Party: "(Representative Lee Jae-myung) prepared and repeated lies intended to mitigate the impact as soon as the wall painting of Baekhyeondong was revealed...."]



The Youth Supreme Committee member, Representative Jin Jong-oh, has begun a one-person protest in front of the court, appealing for a live broadcast of the first trial verdict, continuing the People Power Party's offensive for a 'live broadcast of the verdict' against Representative Lee Jae-myung.



This is KBS News, Lee Seung-jae.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!