[News Today] DP PRESSES PPP ON SPECIAL PROBE

[LEAD]
The Democratic Party has initiated a 10 million signature campaign urging a special counsel probe into the first lady. They've also released further recordings of Myung Tae-kyun amid continuous weekend rallies.

[REPORT]
Soundbytes: It's the people's order. Investigate Kim Keon-hee!

The Democratic Party aims to collect 10 million signatures for a petition urging a special counsel probe into the first lady.

The campaign will last through Nov. 28 at three branches in each region.

Jeon Hyun-hee / Supreme Council member, DP
We must get 10 million signatures to show that this is a democratic republic owned by its people.

The DP has also disclosed a new audio file of Myung Tae-kyun.

It claims a March 2020 recording of Myung shows him suggesting that calling rival supporters in advance would reduce their likelihood of them answering future calls.

The DP argues that preemptive robocalls to rival supporters are a tactic to prevent their participation in real polls, amounting to opinion poll manipulation.

Seo Young-kyo / DP's probe team into Myung Tae-kyun scandal
We will lay the groundwork for a parliamentary probe, give it to the special prosecutor, enforce penalties.

The main opposition has vowed to submit a revised bill into the first lady's special counsel probe to push the ruling party to hold negotiations.

It says it will narrow the scope of a special counsel probe and have a third party recommend a special prosecutor.
Pundits say the DP seeks to maximize pressure ahead of a vote at the parliamentary plenary session slated for Thursday.

Park Chan-dae / Floor Leader, DP
Han Dong-hoon and the PPP must stop making excuses about toxic clauses, offer a proposal the public can accept. Then we’ll discuss sincerely.

The DP has also apologized for causing confusion by initially saying the disclosed audio file was recorded around March 2022 but later correcting it to early March 2020.

