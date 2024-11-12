[News Today] DP SLASHES PROSECUTION’S BUDGET

News Today

입력 2024.11.12 (16:00)

[LEAD]
The Legislation and Judiciary Committee, led by the Democratic Party, has cut the prosecution's budget for next year’s special operational and specific activity expenses. The Justice Ministry and prosecution have protested, calling the funds essential for investigations. The Justice Ministry has agreed to submit previously undisclosed details of the specific activity expenses to win back the budget. But, the Democratic Party has demanded the disclosure of not only these expenses but also seven other categories, including travel costs.

[REPORT]
For next year, the Justice Ministry has submitted a budget of some 8 billion won(USD 5.7 mn) for the prosecution's special operational expenses and around 50.6 billion won(USD 36 mn) for specific activity expenses.

However the parliament's Legislation and Judiciary Committee led by the main opposition Democratic Party slashed all such expenditure.

The DP argues it has not been proven where those costs were used.

Jung Chung-rae/ Legislation, Judiciary Committee Chair (DP)
Prosecution appears to be a sacred agency. In line with rules, the budget subcommittee reduced all related expenses.

Meanwhile the ruling party has blasted the move as retaliation against the prosecution.

Joo Jin-woo / Legislation, Judiciary Committee (PPP, Nov. 8)
The DP impeached prosecutors who investigated Lee Jae-myung, has now also cut its operational budget in retaliation.

Both of the two expenses mentioned above are used in investigation and inspections. While the former goes toward areas requiring security and confidentiality, the latter is used in lower security probes.

The prosecution protests the budget cutback saying it will affect the everyday investigation of public livelihood-related crimes.

They contend that the activities expense in particular is set aside by many other agencies as well and the amount includes various other costs such as special wages for prosecutors and investigators.

Park Sung-jae/ Justice Minister (Nov. 8)
As many present here who served in the prosecution would know, they do not execute the budget recklessly.

The justice ministry insists the special expense budget must be restored, and pledged to submit evidential material for the use of the activities budget, if not for the more confidential operations budget.

In response, the Democratic Party requested the ministry provide data for a total of seven expense categories including the two as well as business travel costs and said it will only then make a decision.

