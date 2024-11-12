[News Today] DRONE TAXIS ON THE HORIZON
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Flying taxis, also dubbed 'Urban Air Mobility' is now becoming a reality. Testing in downtown Seoul is set to expand next year. However the biggest challenge yet to face is safety.
[REPORT]
A flight vehicle vertically takes off from the rooftop of a building.
It flies over the skies of downtown Seoul at an altitude between 300 meters and 600 meters.
It travels along the Hangang River to pass regions like Yeouido and Yongsan.
It then carefully lands near Jamsil Stadium.
This is the future of urban air mobility also called drone taxis.
Following the first test flight in Goheung, Jeollanam-do Province this year, the second test flight will begin in downtown Seoul starting early next year.
It will make round trips along the routes between KINTEX in Goyang and Yeouido Park and between Jamsil and Suseo.
The goal is to prevent mid-air collisions, adjust the flight route and verify safety.
Oh Se-hoon/ Seoul Mayor
Seoul's ground and underground traffic are already saturated. It would be great if we could soar through the sky.
From 2026 to 2030, the initial commercialization phase will operate in designated flight zones along the Hangang River, centered around Yeouido.
The key issue is how to ensure safety in the densely populated capital city.
Jeong Ki-hoon / K-UAM Grand Challenge Operation Bureau, KARI
UAM safety is vital. Unlike testing in non-urban areas like Goheung, the urban environment, signal conditions in a city are significantly different.
The Seoul city government predicts that once completed, the UAM system will shorten the travel time between Pangyo and Gwanghwamun from one hour to 15 minutes.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] DRONE TAXIS ON THE HORIZON
-
- 입력 2024-11-12 16:01:02
- 수정2024-11-12 16:02:26
[LEAD]
Flying taxis, also dubbed 'Urban Air Mobility' is now becoming a reality. Testing in downtown Seoul is set to expand next year. However the biggest challenge yet to face is safety.
[REPORT]
A flight vehicle vertically takes off from the rooftop of a building.
It flies over the skies of downtown Seoul at an altitude between 300 meters and 600 meters.
It travels along the Hangang River to pass regions like Yeouido and Yongsan.
It then carefully lands near Jamsil Stadium.
This is the future of urban air mobility also called drone taxis.
Following the first test flight in Goheung, Jeollanam-do Province this year, the second test flight will begin in downtown Seoul starting early next year.
It will make round trips along the routes between KINTEX in Goyang and Yeouido Park and between Jamsil and Suseo.
The goal is to prevent mid-air collisions, adjust the flight route and verify safety.
Oh Se-hoon/ Seoul Mayor
Seoul's ground and underground traffic are already saturated. It would be great if we could soar through the sky.
From 2026 to 2030, the initial commercialization phase will operate in designated flight zones along the Hangang River, centered around Yeouido.
The key issue is how to ensure safety in the densely populated capital city.
Jeong Ki-hoon / K-UAM Grand Challenge Operation Bureau, KARI
UAM safety is vital. Unlike testing in non-urban areas like Goheung, the urban environment, signal conditions in a city are significantly different.
The Seoul city government predicts that once completed, the UAM system will shorten the travel time between Pangyo and Gwanghwamun from one hour to 15 minutes.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.