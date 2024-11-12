[News Today] DRONE TAXIS ON THE HORIZON

Flying taxis, also dubbed 'Urban Air Mobility' is now becoming a reality. Testing in downtown Seoul is set to expand next year. However the biggest challenge yet to face is safety.



A flight vehicle vertically takes off from the rooftop of a building.



It flies over the skies of downtown Seoul at an altitude between 300 meters and 600 meters.



It travels along the Hangang River to pass regions like Yeouido and Yongsan.



It then carefully lands near Jamsil Stadium.



This is the future of urban air mobility also called drone taxis.



Following the first test flight in Goheung, Jeollanam-do Province this year, the second test flight will begin in downtown Seoul starting early next year.



It will make round trips along the routes between KINTEX in Goyang and Yeouido Park and between Jamsil and Suseo.



The goal is to prevent mid-air collisions, adjust the flight route and verify safety.



Oh Se-hoon/ Seoul Mayor

Seoul's ground and underground traffic are already saturated. It would be great if we could soar through the sky.



From 2026 to 2030, the initial commercialization phase will operate in designated flight zones along the Hangang River, centered around Yeouido.



The key issue is how to ensure safety in the densely populated capital city.



Jeong Ki-hoon / K-UAM Grand Challenge Operation Bureau, KARI

UAM safety is vital. Unlike testing in non-urban areas like Goheung, the urban environment, signal conditions in a city are significantly different.



The Seoul city government predicts that once completed, the UAM system will shorten the travel time between Pangyo and Gwanghwamun from one hour to 15 minutes.