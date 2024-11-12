News Today

[News Today] 1ST JOINT MEETING SANS-TRAINEES

입력 2024.11.12 (16:01) 수정 2024.11.12 (16:02)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
The 1st meeting of the joint consultative body of political parties, gov't, and the medical sector was held yesterday. Two medical organizations joined without the junior doctors' association. Junior doctors criticized the dialogue as meaningless without their participation, raising doubts about its effectiveness.

[REPORT]
Only two medical organizations have participated in the joint consultative body.

They are the Korean Academy of Medical Sciences, which trains junior doctors, and the Korean Association of Medical Colleges, an organization of medical school deans.

Lee Jin-woo/ President, KAMS
Without discussions, the halted government-med community talks would prompt a wrong polity turn, result in first-ever medical collapse.

The trainee doctors blasted the move by saying any discussion without the concerned parties is meaningless.

They are demanding that PPP leader Han Dong-hoon clarify his stance on the suspension of medical school enrollment for the 2025 academic year and the scrapping of the back-to-work order.

Medical professors who have postponed their participation in the joint consultative body said they have reaffirmed their intention to have a dialogue, but are skeptical if the discussions will produce any results.

Kim Sung-geun / Spokesperson, Med Professors Association of Korea
Even if a plan is devised, the issue of the 2,000 quota hike, which was wrong from the start, will still be unresolved.

In other words, the salient point is whether or not the medical school quota for next year will be discussed.

Choi Chang-min / Head, med professors' emergency committee
The 2025 quota is what matters. The government, the ruling party promised to address it, but nothing has been announced yet. The consultative body will not last long without discussing it.

However, observers say now that former KMA chief Lim Hyun-taek, who was at odds with the junior doctors, has stepped down, the association's new leadership may hold negotiations with the government after discussing the matter with the trainee doctors.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] 1ST JOINT MEETING SANS-TRAINEES
    • 입력 2024-11-12 16:01:08
    • 수정2024-11-12 16:02:36
    News Today

[LEAD]
The 1st meeting of the joint consultative body of political parties, gov't, and the medical sector was held yesterday. Two medical organizations joined without the junior doctors' association. Junior doctors criticized the dialogue as meaningless without their participation, raising doubts about its effectiveness.

[REPORT]
Only two medical organizations have participated in the joint consultative body.

They are the Korean Academy of Medical Sciences, which trains junior doctors, and the Korean Association of Medical Colleges, an organization of medical school deans.

Lee Jin-woo/ President, KAMS
Without discussions, the halted government-med community talks would prompt a wrong polity turn, result in first-ever medical collapse.

The trainee doctors blasted the move by saying any discussion without the concerned parties is meaningless.

They are demanding that PPP leader Han Dong-hoon clarify his stance on the suspension of medical school enrollment for the 2025 academic year and the scrapping of the back-to-work order.

Medical professors who have postponed their participation in the joint consultative body said they have reaffirmed their intention to have a dialogue, but are skeptical if the discussions will produce any results.

Kim Sung-geun / Spokesperson, Med Professors Association of Korea
Even if a plan is devised, the issue of the 2,000 quota hike, which was wrong from the start, will still be unresolved.

In other words, the salient point is whether or not the medical school quota for next year will be discussed.

Choi Chang-min / Head, med professors' emergency committee
The 2025 quota is what matters. The government, the ruling party promised to address it, but nothing has been announced yet. The consultative body will not last long without discussing it.

However, observers say now that former KMA chief Lim Hyun-taek, who was at odds with the junior doctors, has stepped down, the association's new leadership may hold negotiations with the government after discussing the matter with the trainee doctors.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령, APEC·G20 정상회의 참석…<br>“한미일 정상회의·한중 정상회담 협의 중”

윤 대통령, APEC·G20 정상회의 참석…“한미일 정상회의·한중 정상회담 협의 중”
검찰, 명태균 구속영장에 “공천 매개로 거액 수수…대통령 부부와 친분 과시”

검찰, 명태균 구속영장에 “공천 매개로 거액 수수…대통령 부부와 친분 과시”
여 “대입 논술고사 날에도 무력시위”…야 “한동훈, 민심에 역행”

여 “대입 논술고사 날에도 무력시위”…야 “한동훈, 민심에 역행”
원 달러 환율, 종가 기준 1,400원 넘어…2년 만에 최고치

원 달러 환율, 종가 기준 1,400원 넘어…2년 만에 최고치
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.