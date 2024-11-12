[News Today] 1ST JOINT MEETING SANS-TRAINEES
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
The 1st meeting of the joint consultative body of political parties, gov't, and the medical sector was held yesterday. Two medical organizations joined without the junior doctors' association. Junior doctors criticized the dialogue as meaningless without their participation, raising doubts about its effectiveness.
[REPORT]
Only two medical organizations have participated in the joint consultative body.
They are the Korean Academy of Medical Sciences, which trains junior doctors, and the Korean Association of Medical Colleges, an organization of medical school deans.
Lee Jin-woo/ President, KAMS
Without discussions, the halted government-med community talks would prompt a wrong polity turn, result in first-ever medical collapse.
The trainee doctors blasted the move by saying any discussion without the concerned parties is meaningless.
They are demanding that PPP leader Han Dong-hoon clarify his stance on the suspension of medical school enrollment for the 2025 academic year and the scrapping of the back-to-work order.
Medical professors who have postponed their participation in the joint consultative body said they have reaffirmed their intention to have a dialogue, but are skeptical if the discussions will produce any results.
Kim Sung-geun / Spokesperson, Med Professors Association of Korea
Even if a plan is devised, the issue of the 2,000 quota hike, which was wrong from the start, will still be unresolved.
In other words, the salient point is whether or not the medical school quota for next year will be discussed.
Choi Chang-min / Head, med professors' emergency committee
The 2025 quota is what matters. The government, the ruling party promised to address it, but nothing has been announced yet. The consultative body will not last long without discussing it.
However, observers say now that former KMA chief Lim Hyun-taek, who was at odds with the junior doctors, has stepped down, the association's new leadership may hold negotiations with the government after discussing the matter with the trainee doctors.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] 1ST JOINT MEETING SANS-TRAINEES
-
- 입력 2024-11-12 16:01:08
- 수정2024-11-12 16:02:36
[LEAD]
The 1st meeting of the joint consultative body of political parties, gov't, and the medical sector was held yesterday. Two medical organizations joined without the junior doctors' association. Junior doctors criticized the dialogue as meaningless without their participation, raising doubts about its effectiveness.
[REPORT]
Only two medical organizations have participated in the joint consultative body.
They are the Korean Academy of Medical Sciences, which trains junior doctors, and the Korean Association of Medical Colleges, an organization of medical school deans.
Lee Jin-woo/ President, KAMS
Without discussions, the halted government-med community talks would prompt a wrong polity turn, result in first-ever medical collapse.
The trainee doctors blasted the move by saying any discussion without the concerned parties is meaningless.
They are demanding that PPP leader Han Dong-hoon clarify his stance on the suspension of medical school enrollment for the 2025 academic year and the scrapping of the back-to-work order.
Medical professors who have postponed their participation in the joint consultative body said they have reaffirmed their intention to have a dialogue, but are skeptical if the discussions will produce any results.
Kim Sung-geun / Spokesperson, Med Professors Association of Korea
Even if a plan is devised, the issue of the 2,000 quota hike, which was wrong from the start, will still be unresolved.
In other words, the salient point is whether or not the medical school quota for next year will be discussed.
Choi Chang-min / Head, med professors' emergency committee
The 2025 quota is what matters. The government, the ruling party promised to address it, but nothing has been announced yet. The consultative body will not last long without discussing it.
However, observers say now that former KMA chief Lim Hyun-taek, who was at odds with the junior doctors, has stepped down, the association's new leadership may hold negotiations with the government after discussing the matter with the trainee doctors.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.