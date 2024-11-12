[News Today] ‘I’M SORRY, I LOVE YOU’ RETURNS AS A FILM
[LEAD]
"I'm sorry, I love you." Some might say this sounds cheesy, but this was in fact one of the biggest hits of all time when it comes to K-dramas. This early 2000s hit is set to return as film after 20 years.
[REPORT]
Soundbytes:
Your choice. Do you want to eat with me, or kiss me? Want to eat with me, or live with me?
Packed with famous scenes and lines, the Korean drama series "I'm Sorry, I Love You" was a mega hit, creating a strong fan base.
Marking the 20th anniversary of its release in January, the romantic drama will return as a remastered film.
Cinema giant CGV says the director's cut of the drama will be screened at six of its movie theaters nationwide on Saturday.
For this director’s cut, the original key production team from 20 years ago returns to re-edit the 16-episode original into a 6-part series.
They also improved the video and audio quality.
Starring So Ji-sub and Lim Soo-jung, the drama unfolds around a Korean man who was adopted abroad when he was a child and returns to Korea to find his biological parents.
