[News Today] K-POP STARS WIN BIG AT MTV EMA

K-POP STARS WIN BIG AT MTV EMA

[LEAD]
In Europe, K-POP and K-POP stars received quite a bit of attention at the MTV Europe Music Awards, the largest pop music awards in Europe. We have the details.

[REPORT]
The influence of K-pop has also been recognized in Europe.

The MTV Europe Music Awards, the largest pop music awards in Europe, was held in Manchester, Britain on Sunday local time.

K-pop fans were delighted to see girl group Le Sserafim grace the red carpet and the stage for a congratulatory performance.

The group won the Best Push award given to artists who performed best in the MTV's artist introduction program in the
MTV Push Campaign.

Also at the awards, the two biggest names in K-pop, Blackpink and BTS also made headlines.

Blackpink member Lisa nabbed two trophies for Best Collaboration and Biggest Fans for her hit collaboration single with singer Rosalia released in August.

Meanwhile BTS' Jimin won the Best K-pop category newly created in 2019, which his band mate Jungkook took the honor of last year.

