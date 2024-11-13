Stem cell research: 20 years after Hwang Woo-suk scandal

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Since the Hwang Woo-suk incident that shocked the world 20 years ago, domestic embryonic stem cell research has significantly declined.



However, overcoming this difficulty, various stem cell research, including embryonic stem cells, is now being conducted.



Let's take a look at how far we have come, reported by Joo Hyun-ji.



[Report]



Currently, the active fields of stem cell research in the country can be broadly divided into two categories: induced pluripotent stem cells and adult stem cells.



Induced pluripotent stem cells technology reprograms somatic cells obtained from the body back into stem cells.



Induced pluripotent stem cells can then be reprogrammed into desired tissues such as nerve cells or muscle cells.



During the 'Hwang Woo-suk scandal' 20 years ago, ethical issues were raised regarding the extraction of embryonic stem cells from fertilized eggs or oocytes, but this type of stem cell does not use embryos.



Instead, it uses the patient's own cells, which has the advantage of not causing transplant rejection.



[Kim Dong-wook/Professor of Physiology, Yonsei University College of Medicine: "It can be used as a cell therapy similar to embryonic stem cells, and secondly, it can create cells from the patient. So, we can model the diseases that the patient has..."]



This research institute is conducting clinical trials by extracting dopamine stem cells from the brains of donated fetuses and transplanting them into the brains of Parkinson's disease patients.



[Kang Eun-joo/Professor of Biomedical Science, CHA University: "We have treated Parkinson's disease patients, and the effects have been positive. We are also applying stem cell procedures to patients with cerebral palsy and those who have suffered from brain hemorrhages..."]



In addition, research on adult stem cells extracted from blood, umbilical cord blood, and bone marrow is also active.



Recently, it has been attempted as a treatment for various diseases such as knee arthritis and spinal disorders.



This is KBS News, Joo Hyun-ji.



