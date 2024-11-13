News 9

Prosecutors' warrant labels Myung's acceptance of political funds for nomination mediation a serious crime

입력 2024.11.13 (03:45)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The prosecution has stated that Mr. Myung Tae-kyun flaunted his connections with the presidential couple in the arrest warrant and indicated that he received money in exchange for nominations, categorizing it as a serious crime.

Reporter Son Won-hyuk reports on the confirmed contents of the warrant.

[Report]

The prosecution believes that Myung Tae-kyun received part of former lawmaker Kim Young-sun's salary through her accounting manager, Kang Hye-kyung.

This was in return for assisting with the nominations.

It was noted in Mr. Myung's warrant application that he received a total of 76 million won over 16 occasions from August 2022, after Kim was elected.

The nature of the money was also defined as "related to the recommendation of candidates for the National Assembly elections."

It was also added that this was in consideration of the next general election's strategic nominations.

[Myung Tae-kyun & Kang Hye-kyung/May 2, 2022: "I received a call from her, saying not to worry about Kim Young-sun because of my gratitude. She said thank you to me, calling it her gift."]

Receiving 120 million won each from two preliminary candidates for the Daegu and Gyeongbuk local elections was also included in the criminal facts.

The prosecution determined that Mr. Myung, former lawmaker Kim, and Mr. Kim, the head of the Future Korea Research Institute, conspired to receive money under the pretext of local election nominations.

The prosecution noted that Mr. Myung flaunted his connections with the leader of the People Power Party and the presidential couple during the commission of the crime.

It emphasized that he engaged in political activities as if he were a member of the National Assembly, directly undermining democracy.

Mr. Myung's lawyer stated that he did not receive money regularly and that the money received was a loan he had given to Ms. Kang.

[Myung Tae-kyun/Nov. 8: "If you look at the flow of money, this case will be resolved quickly. I have not received even a single won."]

However, the prosecution did not include in the warrant how Mr. Myung assisted former lawmaker Kim with her nominations.

The prosecution emphasized the necessity of detention investigation, stating that Mr. Myung openly mentioned the destruction of three hidden mobile phones and USBs.

This is KBS News, Son Won-hyuk reporting.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Prosecutors' warrant labels Myung's acceptance of political funds for nomination mediation a serious crime
    • 입력 2024-11-13 03:45:43
    News 9
[Anchor]

The prosecution has stated that Mr. Myung Tae-kyun flaunted his connections with the presidential couple in the arrest warrant and indicated that he received money in exchange for nominations, categorizing it as a serious crime.

Reporter Son Won-hyuk reports on the confirmed contents of the warrant.

[Report]

The prosecution believes that Myung Tae-kyun received part of former lawmaker Kim Young-sun's salary through her accounting manager, Kang Hye-kyung.

This was in return for assisting with the nominations.

It was noted in Mr. Myung's warrant application that he received a total of 76 million won over 16 occasions from August 2022, after Kim was elected.

The nature of the money was also defined as "related to the recommendation of candidates for the National Assembly elections."

It was also added that this was in consideration of the next general election's strategic nominations.

[Myung Tae-kyun & Kang Hye-kyung/May 2, 2022: "I received a call from her, saying not to worry about Kim Young-sun because of my gratitude. She said thank you to me, calling it her gift."]

Receiving 120 million won each from two preliminary candidates for the Daegu and Gyeongbuk local elections was also included in the criminal facts.

The prosecution determined that Mr. Myung, former lawmaker Kim, and Mr. Kim, the head of the Future Korea Research Institute, conspired to receive money under the pretext of local election nominations.

The prosecution noted that Mr. Myung flaunted his connections with the leader of the People Power Party and the presidential couple during the commission of the crime.

It emphasized that he engaged in political activities as if he were a member of the National Assembly, directly undermining democracy.

Mr. Myung's lawyer stated that he did not receive money regularly and that the money received was a loan he had given to Ms. Kang.

[Myung Tae-kyun/Nov. 8: "If you look at the flow of money, this case will be resolved quickly. I have not received even a single won."]

However, the prosecution did not include in the warrant how Mr. Myung assisted former lawmaker Kim with her nominations.

The prosecution emphasized the necessity of detention investigation, stating that Mr. Myung openly mentioned the destruction of three hidden mobile phones and USBs.

This is KBS News, Son Won-hyuk reporting.
손원혁
손원혁 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

배아줄기세포 이식 1년…<br>파킨슨 환자 “탁구·배드민턴도 해요”

배아줄기세포 이식 1년…파킨슨 환자 “탁구·배드민턴도 해요”
생중계 여부 고심 깊어지는 <br>재판부…법원 주변 경비 강화

생중계 여부 고심 깊어지는 재판부…법원 주변 경비 강화
[단독] 명태균, 창원산단 관련 기관장 임명에 영향력 행사?

[단독] 명태균, 창원산단 관련 기관장 임명에 영향력 행사?
야 “수정안 통과시키겠다” vs 여 “이탈표 없다”

야 “수정안 통과시키겠다” vs 여 “이탈표 없다”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.