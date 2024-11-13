Prosecutors' warrant labels Myung's acceptance of political funds for nomination mediation a serious crime

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The prosecution has stated that Mr. Myung Tae-kyun flaunted his connections with the presidential couple in the arrest warrant and indicated that he received money in exchange for nominations, categorizing it as a serious crime.



Reporter Son Won-hyuk reports on the confirmed contents of the warrant.



[Report]



The prosecution believes that Myung Tae-kyun received part of former lawmaker Kim Young-sun's salary through her accounting manager, Kang Hye-kyung.



This was in return for assisting with the nominations.



It was noted in Mr. Myung's warrant application that he received a total of 76 million won over 16 occasions from August 2022, after Kim was elected.



The nature of the money was also defined as "related to the recommendation of candidates for the National Assembly elections."



It was also added that this was in consideration of the next general election's strategic nominations.



[Myung Tae-kyun & Kang Hye-kyung/May 2, 2022: "I received a call from her, saying not to worry about Kim Young-sun because of my gratitude. She said thank you to me, calling it her gift."]



Receiving 120 million won each from two preliminary candidates for the Daegu and Gyeongbuk local elections was also included in the criminal facts.



The prosecution determined that Mr. Myung, former lawmaker Kim, and Mr. Kim, the head of the Future Korea Research Institute, conspired to receive money under the pretext of local election nominations.



The prosecution noted that Mr. Myung flaunted his connections with the leader of the People Power Party and the presidential couple during the commission of the crime.



It emphasized that he engaged in political activities as if he were a member of the National Assembly, directly undermining democracy.



Mr. Myung's lawyer stated that he did not receive money regularly and that the money received was a loan he had given to Ms. Kang.



[Myung Tae-kyun/Nov. 8: "If you look at the flow of money, this case will be resolved quickly. I have not received even a single won."]



However, the prosecution did not include in the warrant how Mr. Myung assisted former lawmaker Kim with her nominations.



The prosecution emphasized the necessity of detention investigation, stating that Mr. Myung openly mentioned the destruction of three hidden mobile phones and USBs.



This is KBS News, Son Won-hyuk reporting.



