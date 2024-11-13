News 9

Court prepares for Lee Jae-myung's election law ruling amid broadcast debate

입력 2024.11.13 (03:45)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, is currently facing four trials on 11 charges.

Among these, the first trial ruling on the violation of the Public Official Election Act will be announced in three days.

The prosecution has demanded a two-year prison sentence for Lee, claiming that his statement during the last presidential election process that he "did not know" Kim Moon-ki, the former head of the Seongnam Development Corporation, who died while under investigation in the Daejang-dong case, and that his comments regarding threats from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport related to the Baekhyeon-dong development were false.

As the date for the first trial ruling approaches, the arguments for guilty and not guilty from both the ruling and opposition parties, as well as the heated debate over whether to broadcast the trial live, are deepening the court's concerns.

The court is particularly considering strengthening the protection of the presiding judge, as thousands are expected to gather for rallies around the courthouse on the day of the ruling.

Reporter Kim Beom-joo has the story.

[Report]

Regarding the live broadcast of the trial, which is being requested by the ruling party and some opposition parties, Representative Lee Jae-myung has been reserved in his comments.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "(What do you think about the live broadcast of the ruling trial?) ......."]

The People Power Party argues that if he is certain of his innocence, there is no reason not to broadcast it live.

[Choo Kyung-ho/People Power Party Floor Leader: "If you are really curious about the trial regarding the individual corruption of the party leader, then it can be watched live with the public."]

The Democratic Party asserts his innocence and states that a live broadcast aimed at humiliating the opposition party leader should not take place.

[Jung Sung-ho/Democratic Party Member/KBS 1 Radio 'Intensive Current Affairs': "I think it is a form of defamation against the defendant or a more significant, a form of insult."]

The presiding judge can decide to broadcast the trial live even without the consent of the defendant, if it is deemed to serve a significant public interest.

In the cases of former President Park Geun-hye and President Lee Myung-bak, the decision to broadcast the ruling live was made three days before the announcement, and today (11.12) is three days before the ruling in Lee's trial, but no decision has been made yet.

However, considering the time needed for the installation of broadcasting equipment, it is expected that the decision on whether to broadcast live will be made by the day before the ruling, which is the day after tomorrow (12.14).

Tension is already palpable around the courthouse.

Rallies supporting and condemning Lee are scheduled to take place on the day of the ruling, with reports indicating that around 4,000 participants are expected.

The Seoul Central District Court has confirmed that it is also considering measures to enhance the protection of the presiding judges, including assigning security personnel during their commutes in case of emergencies.

KBS News, Kim Beom-joo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Court prepares for Lee Jae-myung's election law ruling amid broadcast debate
    • 입력 2024-11-13 03:45:43
    News 9
[Anchor]

Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, is currently facing four trials on 11 charges.

Among these, the first trial ruling on the violation of the Public Official Election Act will be announced in three days.

The prosecution has demanded a two-year prison sentence for Lee, claiming that his statement during the last presidential election process that he "did not know" Kim Moon-ki, the former head of the Seongnam Development Corporation, who died while under investigation in the Daejang-dong case, and that his comments regarding threats from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport related to the Baekhyeon-dong development were false.

As the date for the first trial ruling approaches, the arguments for guilty and not guilty from both the ruling and opposition parties, as well as the heated debate over whether to broadcast the trial live, are deepening the court's concerns.

The court is particularly considering strengthening the protection of the presiding judge, as thousands are expected to gather for rallies around the courthouse on the day of the ruling.

Reporter Kim Beom-joo has the story.

[Report]

Regarding the live broadcast of the trial, which is being requested by the ruling party and some opposition parties, Representative Lee Jae-myung has been reserved in his comments.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "(What do you think about the live broadcast of the ruling trial?) ......."]

The People Power Party argues that if he is certain of his innocence, there is no reason not to broadcast it live.

[Choo Kyung-ho/People Power Party Floor Leader: "If you are really curious about the trial regarding the individual corruption of the party leader, then it can be watched live with the public."]

The Democratic Party asserts his innocence and states that a live broadcast aimed at humiliating the opposition party leader should not take place.

[Jung Sung-ho/Democratic Party Member/KBS 1 Radio 'Intensive Current Affairs': "I think it is a form of defamation against the defendant or a more significant, a form of insult."]

The presiding judge can decide to broadcast the trial live even without the consent of the defendant, if it is deemed to serve a significant public interest.

In the cases of former President Park Geun-hye and President Lee Myung-bak, the decision to broadcast the ruling live was made three days before the announcement, and today (11.12) is three days before the ruling in Lee's trial, but no decision has been made yet.

However, considering the time needed for the installation of broadcasting equipment, it is expected that the decision on whether to broadcast live will be made by the day before the ruling, which is the day after tomorrow (12.14).

Tension is already palpable around the courthouse.

Rallies supporting and condemning Lee are scheduled to take place on the day of the ruling, with reports indicating that around 4,000 participants are expected.

The Seoul Central District Court has confirmed that it is also considering measures to enhance the protection of the presiding judges, including assigning security personnel during their commutes in case of emergencies.

KBS News, Kim Beom-joo.
김범주
김범주 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

배아줄기세포 이식 1년…<br>파킨슨 환자 “탁구·배드민턴도 해요”

배아줄기세포 이식 1년…파킨슨 환자 “탁구·배드민턴도 해요”
생중계 여부 고심 깊어지는 <br>재판부…법원 주변 경비 강화

생중계 여부 고심 깊어지는 재판부…법원 주변 경비 강화
[단독] 명태균, 창원산단 관련 기관장 임명에 영향력 행사?

[단독] 명태균, 창원산단 관련 기관장 임명에 영향력 행사?
야 “수정안 통과시키겠다” vs 여 “이탈표 없다”

야 “수정안 통과시키겠다” vs 여 “이탈표 없다”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.