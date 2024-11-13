News 9

[Exclusive] Myung Tae-kyun suspected of influencing appointments of key Changwon Industrial Complex officials

입력 2024.11.13 (03:45)

[Anchor]

There are also suspicions that Myung Tae-kyun was involved in personnel matters related to the Changwon National Industrial Complex, as recordings have emerged.

The content suggests that Myung claimed he influenced the appointment of agency heads.

In response, Myung stated that it was an exaggerated statement and provided this answer.

Reporter Kim Cheong-yun has obtained the recordings exclusively and reports.

[Report]

This is a voice recording of Myung Tae-kyun obtained by KBS from the Democratic Party.

Myung states that he exercised influence over the appointment of the head of the Changwon Industrial Promotion Agency, which handles tasks related to the Changwon Industrial Complex as a subsidiary of Changwon City.

He claims that he recommended Mr. Jang to Gyeongnam Governor Park Wan-su, leading to Jang's appointment as the head.

After Jang became the head in April last year, Myung visited the promotion agency to congratulate him, took photos together, and even had a drinking party with former lawmaker Kim Young-sun and others.

Mr. Jang, who previously served as a Gyeongnam provincial councilor, has worked as the secretary general of Kim Young-sun's fundraising committee.

The head of the Changwon Industrial Promotion Agency is appointed by the Changwon mayor after a recommendation from the board of directors, with an annual salary of about 100 million won and a term of two years, but Jang resigned last January before completing his term.

Jang stated that he had "nothing to say" regarding the allegations, and the Governor Park Wan-su side, mentioned in the recordings, denied the claims, stating, "That did not happen."

Changwon city, which has the authority to appoint the head, stated, "It was a normal procedure through public recruitment."

Myung also provided an explanation, saying, "It was an exaggerated statement."

Suspicion surrounding Myung and the Changwon Industrial Complex continues.

Following the allegations of Myung's involvement in the designation of the national industrial complex, suspicions have also been raised regarding speculation by acquaintances using pre-development information.

[Kim Gi-pyo/Democratic Party lawmaker: "There are also allegations that Mr. Kang, who has had a business partnership with Myung, purchased 8,965 square meters of land for over 800 million won just before and after the announcement of the new Changwon Industrial Complex."]

The Democratic Party has decided to conduct a field investigation on Nov. 15 to clarify the allegations of Myung's involvement in the designation of the Changwon Industrial Complex and the speculation by those around him using development information.

KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.

