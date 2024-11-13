Elderly drunk driver damages six vehicles in apartment parking lot

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Early this morning (11.12), a driver in his 70s drove while intoxicated in a parking lot of an apartment in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province, damaging six vehicles.



Fortunately, there were no serious injuries, but residents were startled by the sound of the accident and rushed outside.



Yoon Ah-rim reports.



[Report]



A vehicle hit parked cars and came to a brief stop.



Attempting to make a right turn, it collided multiple times and finally made the turn, but then stopped for about two minutes.



However, it suddenly accelerated.



Even after hitting a vehicle, the driver continued to press the accelerator, moving back and forth and hitting vehicles one after another.



Residents, startled by the sound of the accident, hurriedly rushed outside.



[Witness/voice altered: "As it came down, it seemed like it was swaying and hitting the cars on both sides. First of all, there was so much smoke...."]



Around 1 AM today, a car driven by a drunken driver in his 70s hit four parked vehicles in succession.



Due to the impact of the accident, the parked vehicles collided with each other, resulting in damage to a total of six vehicles.



The driver's blood alcohol concentration was at a level that would warrant a license suspension.



This is the scene of the accident.



Tire marks left by the accident vehicle are clearly visible on the parking lot floor.



[Victim vehicle owner/voice altered: "There was such a loud noise.... It sounded like something was exploding. Since I can't use my car now, I'm very angry."]



The police have charged the driver with drunk driving under the Road Traffic Act and are investigating the circumstances of the accident.



KBS News, Yoon Ah-rim.



