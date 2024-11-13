News 9

Lee Jin-sook's first impeachment hearing: Constitutional Court holds National Assembly accountable

[Anchor]

At the first hearing of the impeachment trial of Lee Jin-sook, the chairperson of the Korea Communications Commission(KCC), the constitutional judges questioned the chair of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee, who appeared as the petitioner, about whether the National Assembly is fulfilling its duties properly.

They pointed out that the National Assembly has not fulfilled its obligation to recommend members of the KCC and constitutional judges.

Chairman Jung Chung-rae responded that all responsibility lies with the President.

This is a report by Kim Tae-hoon.

[Report]

The first hearing of the impeachment trial of Lee Jin-sook, the chairperson of the KCC.

Jung Chung-rae, a member of the Democratic Party and the chair of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee, appeared as the petitioner, while the suspended chairperson Lee Jin-sook appeared as the respondent in the courtroom.

The two sides engaged in a heated debate over the fact that Chairperson Lee operated the KCC under a 'two-person system,' but the constitutional judges held the National Assembly accountable.

They pointed out that among the five KCC commissioners, three are to be recommended by the National Assembly, and there has been no recommendation for over a year.

[Moon Hyung-bae/Acting Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court: "(The National Assembly's argument is) because she made a decision under a two-person system, she violated the law and should be dismissed, right? Then I ask, why hasn't the National Assembly recommended KCC commissioners?"]

Chairman Jung responded that all responsibility lies with the final appointing authority, President Yoon Suk Yeol.

[Jung Chung-rae/Chairman of the National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee/Impeachment Prosecutor: "Rep. Choi Min-hee has continuously requested appointments, but the President has not appointed anyone. Even if we recommend again, will the President appoint them? I think this was probably considered."]

The count also pointed out that the National Assembly is delaying the appointment of successors for three out of nine vacant constitutional judges.

[Kim Hyung-du/Constitutional Judge: "So, does the National Assembly mean that the Constitutional Court should not do its job?"]

[Jung Chung-rae/Chairman of the National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee/Impeachment Prosecutor: "Which national institution caused this issue in the first place? Isn't it the President?"]

The second hearing of the impeachment trial against Chairperson Lee is scheduled for next month on the 3rd.

This is KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.

