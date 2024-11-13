News 9

Fire in Incheon shopping center prompts evacuation of nursing home residents

[Anchor]

Yesterday (11.11), a fire broke out in the underground parking lot of a complex shopping center in Incheon.

The building also housed a nursing home, but fortunately, thanks to the quick rescue efforts of firefighters, there were no significant casualties.

This is a report by Lee Ye-rin.

[Report]

Firefighters rescue elderly people lying in the elevator.

They use blankets as stretchers to move those who have difficulty moving to the entrance of the building.

Around 6:30 PM yesterday, a fire broke out in the underground parking lot of this shopping center.

[Shopping center user at the time: "I was at the jjimjilbang (Korean sauna) on the 3rd floor, and within 20 minutes, I heard shouting that there was a fire, so I came down."]

Although the flames did not spread widely, toxic gas and smoke quickly filled the entire building.

On the 4th floor of the building where the fire occurred, there was a nursing home, which could have led to significant casualties.

Firefighters who arrived at the scene headed to the 4th floor where the nursing home was located and guided 32 elderly residents to evacuate through the emergency exit.

They wrapped them in blankets, placed them in wheelchairs, and carried them when the elevator stopped, successfully rescuing everyone.

There were no serious injuries, but 21 people received hospital treatment for minor smoke inhalation.

[Kim Deuk-woong/Incheon Michuhol District: "They evacuated a lot of the nursing home residents. Of course, they moved using the elevator, but also through the stairs..."]

The fire was contained when the sprinklers in the underground parking lot activated, resulting in three vehicles being burned, and it was completely extinguished after three hours.

The police and fire authorities are conducting a joint investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire.

This is KBS News, Lee Ye-rin.

