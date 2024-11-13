News 9

Dongduk Women's University students strongly oppose transition to co-education

[Anchor]

Recently, it has been revealed that Dongduk Women's University is discussing the transition to coeducation, leading to significant backlash from current students.

They have taken to protesting by occupying campus buildings and refusing to attend classes, demanding the withdrawal of the coeducation transition.

This is Yeo So-yeon reporting.

[Report]

The statue of the founder of Dongduk Women's University has been covered in paint and trash.

Dozens of school jumpers have been thrown on the floor of the main building as a form of protest.

As news of the university's discussion on transitioning to coeducation spread, students expressed their opposition, claiming it was a unilateral decision.

[Dongduk Women's University Student/Voice Altered: "Seeing the school proceed in such an undemocratic manner, it seems like they think students are not the owners of the school."]

Students gathered in the main building have occupied most of it and are calling for the withdrawal of the 'coeducation transition'.

["Apologize for the undemocratic attitude of the school!"]

The student council declared a class boycott, causing some classes to be disrupted.

[Dongduk Women's University Student/Voice Altered: "The purpose of establishing a women's university is to provide education for women, so transitioning to coeducation is a betrayal of the students...."]

Dongduk Women's University stated that "the discussion on coeducation is merely an idea" and emphasized that "gathering opinions from members is an essential procedure."

At Sungshin Women's University, as it was revealed that the International Studies Department will accept foreign male students starting next year, students began a 'mourning wreath protest'.

[Lim Soo-bin/Sungshin Women's University Student Council President: "(The admission of male students) was conducted without communication with students, so we are planning a large-scale protest...."]

Sungshin Women's University stated that foreign male students are already enrolled in the graduate program and as transfer students, and they will proceed with the admissions process as planned.

This is KBS News, Yeo So-yeon.

수신료 수신료

