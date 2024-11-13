President Yoon to attend APEC and G20 summits, seeks Korea-Japan and Korea-China summit meetings

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Yoon Suk Yeol will embark on a trip to South America starting on Nov. 14 for an 8-day, 5-night schedule to attend the APEC and G20 summits.



During this trip, there is a high possibility of holding a trilateral summit between South Korea, the U.S., and Japan, as well as a South Korea-China summit.



Jeong Sae-bae reports.



[Report]



This is President Yoon Suk Yeol's first visit to South America since taking office.



The first item on the agenda is attending the APEC summit in Peru.



APEC is the largest regional cooperation body in the world, accounting for about 60% of the global GDP, and South Korea will host the APEC summit next year for the first time in 20 years.



[Kim Tae-hyo/First Deputy Director of National Security Office: "(President Yoon) will declare that South Korea will take the lead in discussions to create a free and stable trade and investment environment."]



President Yoon is expected to hold a summit with Peruvian President Dina Boluarte and discuss ways to strengthen cooperation, focusing on defense industry and key minerals.



Peru is the only Latin American country that has established a comprehensive strategic partnership with South Korea.



President Yoon will then move to Brazil, where the G20 summit will be held, to present contributions to combat hunger and poverty.



During his trip, President Yoon is also pursuing bilateral and multilateral meetings.



In particular, discussions are actively underway for a trilateral summit with U.S. President Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba, and a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping is also reported to have a high possibility of being realized.



The presidential office explained that they are maintaining close communication regarding a meeting with President Trump.



This is KBS News, Jeong Sae-bae.



