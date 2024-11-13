News 9

Trump's re-election raises alliance concerns, but Korea expects strong ties

[Anchor]

There are concerns that the re-election of Trump, emphasizing "America First," could change the diplomatic landscape.

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul stated that the foreign policy directions of the Trump administration and the current government are similar, and he expects the Korea-U.S. alliance to be strengthened.

Shin Ji-hye reports.

[Report]

President-elect Trump has indicated that he will thoroughly calculate the costs and benefits even with allies.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President-elect/Oct. 17: "They're a rich country. We have to start. We cannot be taken advantage of any longer."]

However, Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul stated that contrary to some concerns, the Korea-U.S. alliance will remain strong in the future.

[Cho Tae-yul/S. Korean Foreign Minister: "The policy direction of President-elect Trump, which emphasizes the expanded role of allied countries and contributions to security, aligns with our vision of being a global pivotal state that fulfills roles and responsibilities commensurate with our national power and status."]

The Indo-Pacific strategy, a key foreign policy of the Yoon Suk Yeol government, was initiated during the Trump administration, and the stabilized trilateral cooperation among Korea, the U.S., and Japan is expected to help strengthen the Korea-U.S. alliance.

[Cho Tae-yul/S. Korean Foreign Minister: "Based on policy intersections, we aim to further strengthen cooperation through detailed policy coordination with the Trump administration."]

Concerns persist that the Trump administration may demand coercive trade negotiations or increases in defense cost-sharing, but a senior official from the Foreign Ministry stated that while increasing uncertainty is Trump's basic strategy to enhance negotiation power, they will take time to coordinate and pursue national interests.

Additionally, he mentioned that in areas where it is difficult to resolve differences, they will maintain our position while consulting with the U.S.

Meanwhile, even if Trump attempts dialogue with the North Korea as in the past, he emphasized that South Korea's position must be reflected in that process, warning against a situation where South Korea is excluded from U.S.-North Korea negotiations.

He also drew a line against the possibility of the U.S. recognizing North Korea's nuclear capabilities in "disarmament negotiations," asserting that the goal of denuclearization of the North which is shared by South Korea and the U.S. should not be doubted.

KBS News, Shin Ji-hye.

