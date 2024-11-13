Conflict intensifies as Russia escalates offensive in Kursk region

동영상 고정 취소

Meanwhile, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is intensifying.



It has been reported that Russia is strengthening its offensive at intervals of about 10 minutes to reclaim the Kursk region, which is partially occupied by Ukraine.



This is reporter Jo Bit-na.



[Report]



On Nov. 12, the Russian Ministry of Defense released a video showing attacks on Ukrainian troops and armored vehicles in Kursk using helicopters and drones, indicating that a reclamation operation is underway.



A spokesperson for the Ukrainian military stated, "The Russian forces are conducting ground attacks at intervals of 10 to 15 minutes with air support in Kursk."



Ukrainian President Zelensky stated, "We are engaged in combat with 50,000 enemy troops."



Earlier, President Zelensky claimed that 11,000 North Korean troops had been deployed to Kursk, and some had been involved in combat, resulting in casualties.



However, Ukrainian media estimates that fighting with North Korean troops has not yet intensified.



[Volodymyr Zelensky/Ukrainian President: "Our troops are holding back a significant number of Russian forces there (in Kursk). There are 50,000 occupying troops."]



Intense fighting is also taking place over strategic points on the eastern front in Donetsk.



With expectations that large-scale battles will soon resume on the southern front, which connects to the Crimean Peninsula, the Russian Defense Minister has inspected local troops.



As U.S. President-elect Trump is expected to expedite peace negotiations, this winter is anticipated to be a turning point for both sides.



[Josep Borrell/EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy: "Important thing is to provide tanks, fighter jet, air defense, and ammunition."]



Ukraine is urging that the West must allow the use of long-range weapons to attack Russian territory and that more weapons are urgently needed.



Europe has only stated that it will deliver the promised 1 million shells by the end of this year.



This is more than 9 months later than originally planned.



This is Jo Bit-na reporting from Berlin for KBS News.



