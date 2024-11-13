News 9

Conflict intensifies as Russia escalates offensive in Kursk region

입력 2024.11.13 (03:45)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Meanwhile, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is intensifying.

It has been reported that Russia is strengthening its offensive at intervals of about 10 minutes to reclaim the Kursk region, which is partially occupied by Ukraine.

This is reporter Jo Bit-na.

[Report]

On Nov. 12, the Russian Ministry of Defense released a video showing attacks on Ukrainian troops and armored vehicles in Kursk using helicopters and drones, indicating that a reclamation operation is underway.

A spokesperson for the Ukrainian military stated, "The Russian forces are conducting ground attacks at intervals of 10 to 15 minutes with air support in Kursk."

Ukrainian President Zelensky stated, "We are engaged in combat with 50,000 enemy troops."

Earlier, President Zelensky claimed that 11,000 North Korean troops had been deployed to Kursk, and some had been involved in combat, resulting in casualties.

However, Ukrainian media estimates that fighting with North Korean troops has not yet intensified.

[Volodymyr Zelensky/Ukrainian President: "Our troops are holding back a significant number of Russian forces there (in Kursk). There are 50,000 occupying troops."]

Intense fighting is also taking place over strategic points on the eastern front in Donetsk.

With expectations that large-scale battles will soon resume on the southern front, which connects to the Crimean Peninsula, the Russian Defense Minister has inspected local troops.

As U.S. President-elect Trump is expected to expedite peace negotiations, this winter is anticipated to be a turning point for both sides.

[Josep Borrell/EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy: "Important thing is to provide tanks, fighter jet, air defense, and ammunition."]

Ukraine is urging that the West must allow the use of long-range weapons to attack Russian territory and that more weapons are urgently needed.

Europe has only stated that it will deliver the promised 1 million shells by the end of this year.

This is more than 9 months later than originally planned.

This is Jo Bit-na reporting from Berlin for KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Conflict intensifies as Russia escalates offensive in Kursk region
    • 입력 2024-11-13 03:45:47
    News 9
[Anchor]

Meanwhile, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is intensifying.

It has been reported that Russia is strengthening its offensive at intervals of about 10 minutes to reclaim the Kursk region, which is partially occupied by Ukraine.

This is reporter Jo Bit-na.

[Report]

On Nov. 12, the Russian Ministry of Defense released a video showing attacks on Ukrainian troops and armored vehicles in Kursk using helicopters and drones, indicating that a reclamation operation is underway.

A spokesperson for the Ukrainian military stated, "The Russian forces are conducting ground attacks at intervals of 10 to 15 minutes with air support in Kursk."

Ukrainian President Zelensky stated, "We are engaged in combat with 50,000 enemy troops."

Earlier, President Zelensky claimed that 11,000 North Korean troops had been deployed to Kursk, and some had been involved in combat, resulting in casualties.

However, Ukrainian media estimates that fighting with North Korean troops has not yet intensified.

[Volodymyr Zelensky/Ukrainian President: "Our troops are holding back a significant number of Russian forces there (in Kursk). There are 50,000 occupying troops."]

Intense fighting is also taking place over strategic points on the eastern front in Donetsk.

With expectations that large-scale battles will soon resume on the southern front, which connects to the Crimean Peninsula, the Russian Defense Minister has inspected local troops.

As U.S. President-elect Trump is expected to expedite peace negotiations, this winter is anticipated to be a turning point for both sides.

[Josep Borrell/EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy: "Important thing is to provide tanks, fighter jet, air defense, and ammunition."]

Ukraine is urging that the West must allow the use of long-range weapons to attack Russian territory and that more weapons are urgently needed.

Europe has only stated that it will deliver the promised 1 million shells by the end of this year.

This is more than 9 months later than originally planned.

This is Jo Bit-na reporting from Berlin for KBS News.
조빛나
조빛나 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

배아줄기세포 이식 1년…<br>파킨슨 환자 “탁구·배드민턴도 해요”

배아줄기세포 이식 1년…파킨슨 환자 “탁구·배드민턴도 해요”
생중계 여부 고심 깊어지는 <br>재판부…법원 주변 경비 강화

생중계 여부 고심 깊어지는 재판부…법원 주변 경비 강화
[단독] 명태균, 창원산단 관련 기관장 임명에 영향력 행사?

[단독] 명태균, 창원산단 관련 기관장 임명에 영향력 행사?
야 “수정안 통과시키겠다” vs 여 “이탈표 없다”

야 “수정안 통과시키겠다” vs 여 “이탈표 없다”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.